Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed rent stabilization bill aims to relieve Prince George’s County tenants
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Renters in Prince George’s County could finally get some temporary relief after seeing skyrocketing rent increases. The county council is looking into a rent stabilization bill, and advocates hope this could lead to a more permanent solution. Renters say they’re fed up with the living conditions and wild rent […]
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools considers virtual learning on snow days
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - This time of year, plenty of students are rooting for snow because it could mean a day off of school. Now that virtual learning is an option, school districts all over the area are considering changes that a lot of students may not like. In Virginia,...
WTOP
Will more cameras and more fines make this deadly Prince George’s Co. road safer?
It’s been known for years as one of the D.C. region’s deadliest roads — so bad that reluctant lawmakers in Annapolis were convinced to allow for the placement of three speed cameras on Maryland Route 210. Now, lawmakers in Prince George’s County are asking for more. A...
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
fox5dc.com
Centreville Elementary School teacher has students participate in slavery simulation
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are outraged after a teacher casts students as slaves and landowners during a classroom activity. A family at Centreville Elementary School spoke with FOX 5, saying they are frustrated that their children’s school forced students to take part in a slavery reenactment.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases
Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases. That’s according to a memo to judges FOX 5 obtained Thursday. County leaders are surprised and angry, but say they’re powerless to stop it. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts has the exclusive story you'll only see here.
Bay Net
Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
fox5dc.com
Bomb threat reported on school bus in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A bomb threat was reported on a school bus carrying high school students in Prince William County. The frightening incident took place Thursday afternoon after kids from Forest Park High School were released for the day. Prince William County police said the bus drove back...
fox5dc.com
DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
WTOP
Police: Prince George’s Co. middle schoolers receive online threats
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating threats made over social media extorting middle schoolers who may have been targeted. A Prince George’s police spokesperson told WTOP that four students received messages on Instagram and TikTok this week telling them that they would be harmed if they failed to pay a thousand dollars each.
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
Two DC children shot while getting off Metrobus
Two Washington, D.C., children were shot while getting off the Metrobus on Wednesday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County apartment complex residents report series of car break-ins
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are now investigating who was behind it. At this point, police don’t have an exact number of cars broken into, but neighbors of the complex,...
popville.com
“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”
“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
Comments / 12