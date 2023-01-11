ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

fox5dc.com

Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases. That’s according to a memo to judges FOX 5 obtained Thursday. County leaders are surprised and angry, but say they’re powerless to stop it. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts has the exclusive story you'll only see here.
Bay Net

Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Bomb threat reported on school bus in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A bomb threat was reported on a school bus carrying high school students in Prince William County. The frightening incident took place Thursday afternoon after kids from Forest Park High School were released for the day. Prince William County police said the bus drove back...
fox5dc.com

DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood

WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Reston arsonist wanted by police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
RESTON, VA
foxbaltimore.com

What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Police: Prince George’s Co. middle schoolers receive online threats

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating threats made over social media extorting middle schoolers who may have been targeted. A Prince George’s police spokesperson told WTOP that four students received messages on Instagram and TikTok this week telling them that they would be harmed if they failed to pay a thousand dollars each.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
popville.com

“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”

“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
WASHINGTON, DC

