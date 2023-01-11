Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Thanks for bringing Festival of Trees to life
The fake snow and glitter have all been swept from the floor of the Carnegie Library Museum, the holiday village under the stars taken away, the 12 chairs returned to the jury box, the courtroom benches lined in rows, replacing Christmas trees, nativities carefully wrapped and returned to storage in their respective homes, Santas gone from the fireplace, carolers packed away.
theperrynews.com
Granger trail expansion makes for safer walk to library
GRANGER, Iowa — The Granger Trails Committee recently completed the second phase of a trail expansion project through Granger, adding a walking trail and bridge crossing over Oxley Creek. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the Granger Community Center in order to celebrate the goal’s attainment. The trail...
theperrynews.com
theperrynews.com
Ronald ‘Rick’ Rice of Creston
Ronald “Rick” Rice, 79, of Creston died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his home in Creston, Iowa. Celebration of Life memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. The Rev. Mary O’Riley will officiate the service. Services will be live streamed. Burial will be at a later date. Open memorial visitation with the family to receive friends will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. before service time Saturday, Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
theperrynews.com
Richard Rice of Creston
Services are pending for Richard Rice, 79, of Creston and formerly of Perry. Richard died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Creston, Iowa. Powers Funeral Home in Creston is in charge of the arrangements.
1380kcim.com
Gov. Reynolds Calls For Expansion Based On Pilot Program’s Success At St. Anthony Birth Place
Governor Kim Reynolds outlined her plans during last night’s (Tuesday) Condition of the State address to expand a pilot program launched in 2021 to connect rural moms-to-be with OBGYN services. The Centers for Excellence were established at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll and the Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
theperrynews.com
Lauren Swan joins DCH team as bilingual physician’s assistant
The Dallas County Hospital has hired a new physician’s assistant who is bilingual in Spanish and English, Lauren Swan. “We are delighted to introduce our patients and communities to Lauren Swan, PA, whose first day at DCH Clinics was earlier this week,” said a hospital spokesperson. Swan graduated...
An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection
An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
Hummingbirds in Des Moines gets $1 million investment
Businesses have more distractions to compete with to grab your attention, but investors are betting big on a local business that believes everyday people are the key to advertising.Driving the news: Hummingbirds, a Des Moines-based content creation business, announced on Tuesday they received over $1 million in seed funding to expand. Their goal is to launch in 30 new cities this year. State of play: Hummingbirds was started in 2018 by Emily Steele. Now there are five full-time employees and two contractors.The business name is also what they call a group of everyday, local people that businesses can tap to...
KCCI.com
Fire at Des Moines business fills sky with smoke, closes nearby roads
DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire on the south side of Des Moines is under investigation. Flames were visible Tuesday morning near Brad's Collision. Heavy smoke has been billowing up into the air. Police first noticed the smoke coming from the business at around 3 a.m. Firefighters say no...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
yourfortdodge.com
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Social media sleuths find fireworks harassment suspect in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage. The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for […]
1380kcim.com
Carroll Native’s Debut Single Collects Thousands Of Listens In Opening Weeks Of 2023
A Carroll native’s debut single has collected over 5,000 listens on Spotify in the two weeks since its release. Taydem Shoesmith entered the entertainment industry in 2020 as an actress in the short film “In the Dark,” with multiple acting credits added to her name in recent years. Shoesmith expanded into the music industry in the new year following the release of her single “Are You Clapping.” The four-minute electro-pop single was written and performed by Shoesmith and comes from a personal place for the artist. She says, “I think this is my first song that was written out of anger. I remember writing in my lyric book about how frustrated I was with the people around me and society in general. We think we have to act like the perfect person when we talk to people or go on dates. We’re kind of setting ourselves up for failure because we’re acting like someone we think they want to be with.” She wants listeners to take away the message that they do not need to change themselves for others and have confidence in their choices. Shoesmith’s musical influences come from a diverse selection, from Rascal Flatts to Camila Cabello. You can find “Are You Clapping” by Taydem Shoesmith with this story on our website and through various streaming platforms.
theperrynews.com
Spree of criminal mischief damages 16 vehicles around Perry
Sixteen vehicles had their windows shot out around Perry between about 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday. “We have received multiple reports of vehicle windows being damaged since last night,” Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said Thursday afternoon. “If you have discovered damage to your vehicle and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 515-465-4636 to make a report.”
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Des Moines might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Des Moines.
