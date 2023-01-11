A Carroll native’s debut single has collected over 5,000 listens on Spotify in the two weeks since its release. Taydem Shoesmith entered the entertainment industry in 2020 as an actress in the short film “In the Dark,” with multiple acting credits added to her name in recent years. Shoesmith expanded into the music industry in the new year following the release of her single “Are You Clapping.” The four-minute electro-pop single was written and performed by Shoesmith and comes from a personal place for the artist. She says, “I think this is my first song that was written out of anger. I remember writing in my lyric book about how frustrated I was with the people around me and society in general. We think we have to act like the perfect person when we talk to people or go on dates. We’re kind of setting ourselves up for failure because we’re acting like someone we think they want to be with.” She wants listeners to take away the message that they do not need to change themselves for others and have confidence in their choices. Shoesmith’s musical influences come from a diverse selection, from Rascal Flatts to Camila Cabello. You can find “Are You Clapping” by Taydem Shoesmith with this story on our website and through various streaming platforms.

