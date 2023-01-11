Allison Rae (McBee) Gross, age 86, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt, KS. She was born on Nov. 1, 1936 in Dodge City, KS., the daughter of Cecil and Virginia (Beaver) McBee. Allison was a high school graduate of Hugoton, KS. She married Loyd Ray Gross on Jan. 9, 1955 in Hanston, KS. Allison was a resident of St. John, KS., since 2001 and worked as a legal secretary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Englewood, CO., PEO and CORE in St. John, KS. Survivors include her son, Curtis (Michelle) Gross, Wichita, KS.; a daughter, Kathy Brown, Kinsley, KS.; a sister, Cecilia (Darrell) Green, Wichita, KS.; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband Loyd; brother, Erin McBee; granddaughter, Melody Lopez. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 P.M., Seven I Am Church, Minneola, KS., with Rev. Greg Waggoner presiding. Interment will follow at the Appleton Township Cemetery, Minneola, KS. Memorials can be made to the Silver State Baptist Youth Camp, Englewood, CO., in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

PRATT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO