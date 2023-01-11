The West Virginia Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #19 Baylor Bears and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. The Mountaineers and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

