Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The West Virginia Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #19 Baylor Bears and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. The Mountaineers and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, January 10
Since losing the Cy-Hawk rivalry game in embarrassing fashion, 75-56, the Iowa State Cyclones have ripped off five straight wins to get to No. 14 in the country and 12-2 overall. They’re tied for the best Big 12 record at 3-0, but will have a tough test tonight against Texas Tech.
CBS Sports
Tarleton State vs. Chicago State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Chicago State 4-14; Tarleton State 8-8 The Tarleton State Texans won both of their matches against the Chicago State Cougars last season (57-54 and 79-60) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Tarleton State will look to defend their home court against Chicago State at 8 p.m. ET. The Texans are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Colts' Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts finished to a dismal 4-12-1 record in 2022. It was the sort of season GM Chris Ballard would like to forget, but not before situating his team's head coaching role. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who replaced Frank Reich during the season, offered a quote Monday ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots
One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
Look: NFL Draft Scouts Have 1 Complaint About Stetson Bennett
After completing one of the best two-year runs in college football history, Stetson Bennett's college career is finally over. The sixth-year senior just led Georgia to a 15-0 season and its second straight national championship. His six-touchdown performance on Monday night earned him MVP honors ...
FOX Sports
Arizona and Kansas headline Andy Katz's best home-court advantages in college basketball | CBB on FOX
FOX Sports’ Andy Katz shares his five tiers of the best home-court advantages in college basketball this season. The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona Wildcats lead Katz’s tier one, with blue-bloods such as the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels in tier two.
After bad breaks, Bryan Antoine is feeling good about basketball again
The last time most people saw Bryan Antoine play basketball, it was in front of a crowd of 70,000 people and a national television audience in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Ten months later, after he transferred from Villanova to Radford for his senior season, the former Ranney School star performs in a markedly different setting. On Wednesday he tallied 16 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Highlanders past host Winthrop before 1,014 spectators...
FOX Sports
Oregon State hosts No. 9 Arizona following Tubelis' 29-point game
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -15.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona faces the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers are 7-1...
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: UConn on the rise, Kentucky on the bubble
We are only two months away from college basketball's Selection Sunday, which means it's time to take a look at this week's updated men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy. Following Arizona's shocking 74-61 loss to unranked Washington State this past weekend, the Wildcats fell from...
Red Raiders Men's Hoops Blown Out by No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones 84-50
Texas Tech men's basketball got dismantled by the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night as the Red Raiders have started league play 0-4.
Pro athletes are mortals | Opinion
Athletes who are fortunate enough to become pros are all young skillful individuals. Many of whom have the mindset they are special, gifted, and privileged. Many unconsciously harbor a sense of invincibility, a sense of immortality. Many of these individuals when they witnessed the life-threatening injury to a young, virile,...
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Arizona: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #9 Arizona Wildcats are 11-1 against the Oregon State Beavers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Arizona and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Oregon State last season (90-65 and 83-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
