Nancy Sinatra Remembers Elvis Presley By Posting Their 'Favorite Picture'

By Nicole Wert
 4 days ago

Elvis would have been 88.

Nancy Sinatra is paying tribute to her late friend, Elvis Presley .

The singer, 82, took to Twitter to honor the king of rock and roll on what would have been his 88th birthday on Jan. 8. Elvis passed away at the age of 42 in 1977.

Alongside a photo of the two singers, she wrote, "I'm thinking of my dear friend on his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us. This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him."

The photo captured Sinatra–who is the daughter of the late Frank Sinatra –and Elvis as they embraced each other while the late singer cracked up laughing, throwing his head back in hysterics. The two were seemingly on a movie set, as Elvis sat on a production chair in the snap. Sinatra played alongside Elvis as his love interest in the 1968 musical Speedway , where he starred as a race car driver.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote , "I wish I could remember what made us laugh so hard."

The "These Boots Are Made For Walking" songstress also shared another photo of herself with Elvis and the late actor Bill Bixby , who passed in 1993. Alongside the snap she wrote , "Knowing Bix, he probably said something that cracked us up."

Many fans replied to the tweets, thanking the singer for sharing such sweet memories. One fan wrote , " thank you for sharing these with us Nancy!! Seeing you and Elvis having a laugh is just precious."

Another fan also commented , "That is so sweet. Thank you for sharing these memories. You are a treasure."

The two first met in 1960 after Frank sent his daughter to greet Elvis before making his first television appearance on the "My Way" singers show following his discharge from the military.

