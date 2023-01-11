ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Shygreywolf
4d ago

The driver should lose his license, if not his US citizenship. And the ILLEGALS should sll be deported.

12
alrad
4d ago

Joe Biden is the world's biggest human smuggler. He uses air lines

12
 

Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family

My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
Q92

21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off

Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

US Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 Texas boaters this week: What is that like?

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters on Monday (Jan. 9) as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral.com. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
ktalnews.com

Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. On Sep. 11, 2022, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias...
FALFURRIAS, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

5 Thousand Vanity Plates were Denied by Texas in 2022

F@RT. NF*GVN. TOESUKR. What do all these have in common? Someone in Texas wanted them as their license plate number in 2022…and Texas said, “Nope”. “Vanity Plates” have been around for a lot longer than you probably realize. The first vanity or customized, license plates were allowed in Pennsylvania all the way back in 1931! It makes you wonder what kind of vanity plates were popular over 90 years ago. FL4PPR-GRLLL? Or, maybe, H00VR-SUX?
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Texas Lege Preview: At the Border Is It Lock ’Em Up, or Help Them Out?

During a December press conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick turned around a poster to reveal his priorities for the 88th Texas Legislature. Toward the bottom read: "Border Security and Law Enforcement." Patrick touted the state's $2 billion (and counting) surge of security spending and disparaged President Joe Biden, who visited El Paso on Jan. 8. "Without our [Department of Public Safety], without our National Guard, without the state doing what we're doing, the situation would be far worse," he said. However, reporting by The Texas Tribune and Military Times last year revealed that National Guard members deployed to the border had problems getting paid, lacked access to basic equipment, and generally felt underutilized.
TEXAS STATE
Clarence Walker

Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent Abuse

Are You Suffering Domestic Abuse? Investigators Need You to Take These Pro-Active Steps. According to a domestic violence advocacy group, over 200 people were murdered by their spouses or intimate partners in Texas in 2021. Statewide statistics for 2022 haven't been made available yet. The Texas Council on Family Violence(TCFV) and the author of the report tracked 204 homicides related to domestic violence, a decrease from 228 homicides in 2020, the group reported.tcfv.org/wp-content/uploads/tcfv_htv_rprt_2021.pdf Harris County in Houston, Texas, led the state with 46 homicides related to domestic abuse. VIctims that were killed across the state ranged in age from 16-85, according to the report, which included 165 women, 35 men and 12 people identified as LGBTQ individuals. The report also showed more than half the victims were Black or Hispanic, and that most of the fatalities occurred at a residence.
HOUSTON, TX
