MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette is updating its master plan, and they would like your input. The city is conducting an online survey to better understand what is important to people, the areas that need improving, and the overall satisfaction of life in Marquette. The survey encourages citizens and visitors alike to participate. Also included are up-to-the-minute, real-time results of the survey. Some of the early results point to affordable housing, healthcare, parking, and protection of the environment as areas of concern. Marquette’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz, says that the more people who take the survey, the more accurately the master plan follows the concerns of the people.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO