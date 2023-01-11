Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
U.P. medical students supported with Portage Health Foundation Scholarship
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Four U.P. medical students have been announced as the recipients of the first tuition assistance scholarship from Portage Health Foundation. The scholarship was created in support of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, UP Campus students. Dominique Aleo from Baraga County; John Berglund from...
UPMATTERS
How to get involved with Marquette Art Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Proposals for projects are now being accepted to take place during the City of Marquette Art Week which is coming up June 19-24, 2023. The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture holds the annual event during the last full week of June. Local artists, businesses, and organizations are invited to collaborate and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations, and more for the Marquette community and guests.
UPMATTERS
Marquette seeks your opinion on how the updated master plan will look
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette is updating its master plan, and they would like your input. The city is conducting an online survey to better understand what is important to people, the areas that need improving, and the overall satisfaction of life in Marquette. The survey encourages citizens and visitors alike to participate. Also included are up-to-the-minute, real-time results of the survey. Some of the early results point to affordable housing, healthcare, parking, and protection of the environment as areas of concern. Marquette’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz, says that the more people who take the survey, the more accurately the master plan follows the concerns of the people.
UPMATTERS
Raise the Woof Comedy Night to raise funds for UPAWS
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s time to Raise the Woof for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS)!. Next Friday, UPAWS will be holding its Raise the Woof Comedy Night fundraiser at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming. The show will feature stand-up comedians Jeff Pfoser and Rick Logan, who are a part of a group called Raise the Woof. They are comedians committed to raising money and spreading awareness for animal rescue.
UPMATTERS
Bothwell Middle School holds unique art and history fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bothwell Middle School in Marquette held a very unique art fair Wednesday evening that blended art with history. “This is the great sphinx of Giza, it was built about 4500 years ago,” said Jude Faber, 7th grade student. Faber has always been fascinated with...
UPMATTERS
NMU’s Halasz becomes first Hungarian on Richter Award watch list
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University announced on Thursday that freshman goaltender Beni Halasz has been named to Watch List for the Mike Richter Award, an honor handed out annually to the top netminder in NCAA Division I Hockey. In a release from NMU, they had the following...
UPMATTERS
“Full steam ahead,” Richardson introduced as NMU head football coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – You could feel the energy in the ‘Wildcat Room’ on the campus of Northern Michigan University Thursday afternoon to welcome and hear from Shane Richardson who was introduced as the 23rd head coach in the NMU Football program’s history. “We had great...
UPMATTERS
Huskies score the Lion’s share Wednesday
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Seven players scored in double figures and Michigan Tech ran away early from the Finlandia Lions 103-35 Wednesday night in non-conference basketball at SDC Gymnasium. Freshman Nate Abel led the way with 13 points as the Huskies set a new MTU single game record for fewest...
