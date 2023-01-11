ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Nine JV Raiders score in 50-point win over Lee County

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
The JV Raiders earned their 10th win of the season on Tuesday. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

SANFORD — Hitting double-digit wins on the season, the Richmond junior varsity boys’ basketball team also remained undefeated in conference play on Tuesday.

Playing its only game of the week, the JV Raiders extended their winning streak to a season-long six games with a 70-20 win over Lee County High School.

It was the team’s highest single-game point total of the year, as well as its largest margin of victory.

A total of nine players found the basket for Richmond, including three double-digit scorers — freshmen Terande Spencer (career-high 17 points) and Amer Morrison (15 points), along with sophomore Ahaiver McDonald (16 points).

Setting the tone early, outscoring the JV Yellow Jackets by 13 points in the first quarter, Richmond held them to two points in the second to take a 39-11 lead at halftime.

Morrison led the team with 9 points in the opening eight minutes. He had three field goals and one three-pointer. Spencer added 8 points in the first quarter, all coming on field goals.

Help making it a 22-9 at the end of the first was a bucket and a free throw from McDonald. Sophomore Keyonta Davis added two points.

A 17-2 run in the second quarter put the game out of reach for the JV Raiders. McDonald added to his point total with six more points before the break, scoring two baskets and two free throws.

Spencer brought his first-half total to 15 points, netting two field goals and a free throw. Morrison reached double figures with four more points and sophomore Davion Ingram scored his two points in the win.

Following the break, Richmond wasted little time to start the running clock. A 19-5 stretch during the third quarter was highlighted by sophomore Ali Tyson’s floater through the lane to make it a 54-14 advantage.

Davis, who ended with 8 points, scored six points on three field goals in the third. He sandwiched the quarter’s scoring with a pair of drives and added a putback.

McDonald chipped in an early three-pointer and later hit a short-range shot for his five points in the frame.

Netting two points apiece in the third were Morrison, Spencer and sophomore Keidreion Crump, who had two points.

Taking a 58-16 lead into the fourth, five JV Raiders contributed before the clock ran out. McDonald and Spencer each added a quick basket to cap their scoring.

Tyson splashed down a three-pointer for the final of his five points. Rounding out the JV Raiders’ point total were sophomore Kailand Core and freshman Zamarion Robinson, who both scored from the paint.

The JV Raiders (10-1, 5-0 SAC) will get an extended break, returning to action next Tuesday at home against Scotland High School, starting at 4:30 p.m.

