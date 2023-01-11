Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Vikings fall to NorthPointe in intense OT game, 61-51
The Hopkins varsity boys basketball squad lost at home Friday evening in overtime to NorthPointe Christian by a final count of 61-51. Wayland, meanwhile, absorbed its second loss of the season at Kenowa Hills, 76-54. Both teams now are 6-2. The Vikings’ game was neck-and-neck all the way until the...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat girls runners-up at Comstock Park Invitational
The Wayland girls’ varsity bowling team Saturday was runner-up at the Comstock Park Invitational, but the boys’ squad missed the cut and was sixth out of 10 entries. The girls’ team qualified third after three games of regular competition and four games of baker. The Lady Wildcats...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys defeat 1st place Cedar Springs, 22-8
The Wayland varsity boys’ bowling team knocked off first place Cedar Springs 22-8 Thursday afternoon. Coach Sherry Miklusicak explained, “Again, our goal was set. We needed to take both baker games. A little research showed our average for bakers were slightly better than Cedar’s.”. The boys won...
townbroadcast.com
Brad Blauvelt presented with Coach of Year plaque
Martin varsity football coach Brad Blauvelt this week was presented with the “Coach of the Year” from the Michigan Football Coaches Association. Blauvelt guided the Clippers to the state championship in eight-man football, Division 1 this past fall. It was Martin’s second such title, winning the Class D crown in 1987.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland’s Nicki Cardosa is assistant coach of the year
Nicki Cardosa, coach and teacher for Wayland High School, has been named the assistant coach of the year by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. She is being honored for her work as assistant varsity softball coach with head coach Cheri Ritz, her aunt. The two have guided the Lady Wildcats to two state championships, numerous regional titles and a boatload of district crowns. Cardosa was a standout volleyball, softball and basketball player during her prep years at Wayland. She is shown in the cover photo with members of her very athletic extended family.
townbroadcast.com
Registration ends Jan. 17 for ‘Hopkins Got Talent’
The “Hopkins Got Talent” competition is coming to the Hopkins Middle School stage Saturday, Feb. 4. Advanced registration is required! The registration window closes Tuesday, Jan, 17. Registration forms and rules for the competition are located in all Hopkins Public Schools main offices (blue colored packet) and online...
townbroadcast.com
Martin School folks deserve to learn ‘rest of the story’
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. Legendary news and views broadcaster Paul Harvey used to do a segment on radio called, “The rest of the story.” He would begin with an outline of some development and then proceed to provide a twist at the end to better expose information to the listener.
townbroadcast.com
Retirement party is Jan. 29 for retiring Mayor Tim Bala
A retirement party is being planned for former Wayland Mayor Tim Bala from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the VFW Post, 735 S, Main St. Bala chose not to seek another two-year in the Nov. 8 general election. He had served as mayor for 14 years, or seven two-year terms, making him the city’s longest serving since it became a city in 1967.
townbroadcast.com
Leighton purchase of old Moline school not done yet
The purchase of the former Moline Elementary school and property by Leighton Township isn’t really completed yet because there still is some cleanup to be done on the site. The Township Board intends to have the building and property cleaned up and is holding up the escrow fund for seller Stephen Austin, who may get less than the $50,000 currently in the fund.
townbroadcast.com
County signs broadband Internet agreement
The Allegan County Board of Commissioners and 123.net of Southfield signed an agreement Thursday that will provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to 12,000 unserved addresses that do not have access to download speeds of over 100mb. The final agreement was negotiated quickly after the Allegan County Board of Commissioners...
