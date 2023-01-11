Nicki Cardosa, coach and teacher for Wayland High School, has been named the assistant coach of the year by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. She is being honored for her work as assistant varsity softball coach with head coach Cheri Ritz, her aunt. The two have guided the Lady Wildcats to two state championships, numerous regional titles and a boatload of district crowns. Cardosa was a standout volleyball, softball and basketball player during her prep years at Wayland. She is shown in the cover photo with members of her very athletic extended family.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO