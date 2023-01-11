Read full article on original website
27 First News
Scott Kendall, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Kendall of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 61. Scott was born on November 27, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Roy Kendall and Lois McIlwain...
27 First News
Nationally-ranked Mount Union wins rivalry thriller
Mount Union held off rival Marietta 73-71 on Wednesday night. Nationally-ranked Mount Union wins rivalry thriller. Mount Union held off rival Marietta 73-71 on Wednesday night. What is an atmospheric river and why have you been …. What is an atmospheric river and why have you been hearing about it...
27 First News
Salem's four-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Week
Kami Rohm leads the Quakers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Salem’s four-sport standout named Student Athlete …. Kami Rohm leads the Quakers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Local ‘elite category’ artist Maple Turner III has …. After 69 years, the Maple Turner Factory has turned...
27 First News
Melanie L Sutton, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie L. Sutton, age 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic from complications of her heart. She was born in Warren on October 15, 1975; the daughter of the late David Lee...
27 First News
Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, 74, passed away peacefully at 6:44am, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side. Toni was born November 14, 1948 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Luke A. and Stella...
27 First News
Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, 56, transcended to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Rosalyn, also known as Pookie, was born on January 31, 1966,in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell Venable and Daisy Hall. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was...
27 First News
Georgiana Smith Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith. She married Michael Alan Williams on October...
27 First News
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
27 First News
Marie Tubic, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Tubic, 96, died peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley on Monday evening, January 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born on February 20, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio and was the daughter of Sava and Anna Talaban. She worked at Youngstown Towel...
27 First News
Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, 74 of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Fred was born July 31, 1948, in Youngstown, to Joseph and Frances Snezic Picchiottino. He was a 1966 graduate of Struthers High School. He...
27 First News
Edward Charles Shacklock III, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Charles Shacklock III, 45 of Hubbard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. Edward was born October 22, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Edward and Nancy (Niswonger) Shacklock, Jr. He was a graduate of Mathews High School. Edward...
27 First News
Pawlowski surpasses career milestone in Brookfield win
The Brookfield senior would not only reach the mark, but would lead all scorers in the contest with 28 points. Pawlowski surpasses career milestone in Brookfield …. The Brookfield senior would not only reach the mark, but would lead all scorers in the contest with 28 points. Get to know...
27 First News
Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, Mogadore, Ohio
MOGADORE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, age 50 of Mogadore, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1972 in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of John Edwin Kittle and Debbra Ann (Shouse) Kittle. Angela has lived in Mogadore...
27 First News
Larry Nathaniel Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Nathaniel Jones, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Jones was born January 29, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son to Leroy and Melvinor Jones. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972. Larry later...
27 First News
Albert Kincaid, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Kincaid, 52, of Teegarden Road, passed away unexpectedly at 3:37 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. Albert was born August 19, 1970 in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Cleon and Shirley Ann (Saddler) Kincaid. Following high school, Albert worked in...
27 First News
Christina Lynn Powell, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Lynn Powell, age 68, of Wellsville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born on January 4, 1955 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Clyde and Elizabeth (Dowling) Powell. Christina went to Wellsville High School and later moved...
27 First News
Christine Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.
27 First News
Patrick J. Jacobs, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. Jacobs, age 65 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Patrick was born August 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John P. and Florence L. Balentine Jacobs. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. Patrick...
27 First News
Leonard H. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell. He was educated in the Charleston school systems.
27 First News
Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston. She married Taghi T....
