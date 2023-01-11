Man accused of assaulting woman, dragging another across street: Police

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland man faces charges after investigators say he assaulted a woman and tried to kidnap another in Painesville Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. near the 100 block of Richmond Street.

According to the Painesville Police Department, a 29-year-old suspect assaulted a woman inside of her car. The woman didn’t know him, police say.

Investigators say the suspect then went up to another woman who was walking at the intersection of E. Jackson Street and Richmond Street, grabbed her and forced her across the street against her will.

The suspect let her go when witnesses intervened, police say.

Officers called to the scene arrested the suspect, identified as Paul Wyatt, and took him to Lake County Jail without bond.

Wyatt was arraigned Tuesday on a kidnapping charge.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5839.

