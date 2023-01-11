IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to go with her 20 points. She also moved into second on the Iowa career scoring list. Monika Czinano scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting plus 6 of 7 free throws for the Hawkeyes. Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO