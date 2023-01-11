Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Purdue Fort Wayne earns 70-55 win over IUPUI
INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Jarred Godfrey's 22 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 70-55 on Thursday night. The Mastodons moved to 12-6 with the win and the Jaguars dropped to 3-15.
voiceofalexandria.com
Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to go with her 20 points. She also moved into second on the Iowa career scoring list. Monika Czinano scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting plus 6 of 7 free throws for the Hawkeyes. Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in South Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Air Quality Alert in effect until Tuesday noon for the area
(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Qir Quality Alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert will run through Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface in central and northwestern Minnesota through noon...
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Island County Sheriff joins others in opposing new Illinois gun law
Some Illinois sheriffs are pushing back against a bill that bans certain semi-automatic firearms, saying it's unconstitutional. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, House Bill 5471, was signed into law Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill bans the sale, distribution, and manufacture of certain high-powered semi-automatic rifles, ammunition and large-capacity magazines.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota eyes property tax relief
(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe
In a video, Harry Wait holds up absentee ballots he requested on behalf of other people. (Screenshot) At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine.
Comments / 0