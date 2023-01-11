ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Purdue Fort Wayne earns 70-55 win over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Jarred Godfrey's 22 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 70-55 on Thursday night. The Mastodons moved to 12-6 with the win and the Jaguars dropped to 3-15.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to go with her 20 points. She also moved into second on the Iowa career scoring list. Monika Czinano scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting plus 6 of 7 free throws for the Hawkeyes. Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats.
IOWA CITY, IA
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Iowa

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Air Quality Alert in effect until Tuesday noon for the area

(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Qir Quality Alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert will run through Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface in central and northwestern Minnesota through noon...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
CINCINNATI, IA
Rock Island County Sheriff joins others in opposing new Illinois gun law

Some Illinois sheriffs are pushing back against a bill that bans certain semi-automatic firearms, saying it's unconstitutional. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, House Bill 5471, was signed into law Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill bans the sale, distribution, and manufacture of certain high-powered semi-automatic rifles, ammunition and large-capacity magazines.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
South Dakota eyes property tax relief

(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe

In a video, Harry Wait holds up absentee ballots he requested on behalf of other people. (Screenshot) At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine.
RACINE, WI

