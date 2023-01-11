ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown's sweep over Aberdeen Central & other Tuesday hoops highlights

If you really wanted to be honest about, it was the No. 1 and not No. 227 that carried the bigger importance for head coach Pat McClemans and the Watertown High School boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Arrows became the final South Dakota Class AA team to notch a win, taking advantage of a fast start to record a 48-30 victory over Aberdeen Central in the Civic Arena. ...
WATERTOWN, SD
KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The only difference in the Class-A Boys Basketball Poll this week is Century received every first-place vote from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Mandan is the only other undefeated team and the Braves are ranked second. Century is the number one ranked girls...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Higher seeds dominate boys MUDECAS quarterfinals, semifinals set

BEATRICE, NE — The teams that entered the MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday went undefeated on the day, although some were tested, setting up the semifinals for Thursday. Through the quarterfinal round, three of the four defending MUDECAS champions are still alive to repeat. The only champion from...
BEATRICE, NE
marshfieldareasports.com

First-place Assumption surges past Stratford girls basketball

STRATFORD – Wisconsin Rapids Assumption busted open a tight game with a dominant second half to defeat Stratford 51-36 in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Thursday night at Stratford High School. Assumption improves to 12-1 overall and remains undefeated in the Marawood South at 7-0, while...
STRATFORD, WI

