If you really wanted to be honest about, it was the No. 1 and not No. 227 that carried the bigger importance for head coach Pat McClemans and the Watertown High School boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Arrows became the final South Dakota Class AA team to notch a win, taking advantage of a fast start to record a 48-30 victory over Aberdeen Central in the Civic Arena. ...

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO