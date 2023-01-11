Read full article on original website
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Watertown's sweep over Aberdeen Central & other Tuesday hoops highlights
If you really wanted to be honest about, it was the No. 1 and not No. 227 that carried the bigger importance for head coach Pat McClemans and the Watertown High School boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Arrows became the final South Dakota Class AA team to notch a win, taking advantage of a fast start to record a 48-30 victory over Aberdeen Central in the Civic Arena. ...
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The only difference in the Class-A Boys Basketball Poll this week is Century received every first-place vote from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Mandan is the only other undefeated team and the Braves are ranked second. Century is the number one ranked girls...
News Channel Nebraska
Higher seeds dominate boys MUDECAS quarterfinals, semifinals set
BEATRICE, NE — The teams that entered the MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday went undefeated on the day, although some were tested, setting up the semifinals for Thursday. Through the quarterfinal round, three of the four defending MUDECAS champions are still alive to repeat. The only champion from...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
marshfieldareasports.com
First-place Assumption surges past Stratford girls basketball
STRATFORD – Wisconsin Rapids Assumption busted open a tight game with a dominant second half to defeat Stratford 51-36 in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Thursday night at Stratford High School. Assumption improves to 12-1 overall and remains undefeated in the Marawood South at 7-0, while...
