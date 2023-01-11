Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will make first Alaska visit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskasnewssource.com
Military personnel shred slopes during Military Monday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday marked the first Military Monday of the season at Alyeska Resort. Over 800 military personnel spent the day locking into snowboards and freestyling down the slopes in Girdwood. “They come for free, ride the lifts for free, and pretty much all you do is just...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and rain for southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage property values on the rise
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
alaskasnewssource.com
Demboski demand letter alleges hostile work environment, impropriety at Anchorage City Hall
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonverbal teen given tools needed to contact 911 digitally
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was love at first sight when Judy Edwards first held her son Eric when he was eight months old. After she and her husband fostered him for a while, there was never a doubt in their mind when it came to signing adoption papers. “We...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 9-1-1
Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to his probation officer in Alaska in September 2021 and then had his probation revoked in Alaska on Jan. 5, 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Valuation notices sent to Anchorage property owners
The Anchorage transportation fair gives residents a chance to give their input on local transportation development projects. Property values within the Municipality of Anchorage went up in 2022, but there are few options for buyers. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Dunleavy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 MOA Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report released
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly held a work session on Thursday to review the Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report. Many homeowners will be happy to know, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase. “Single family homes, we are on...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Anchorage Resource Center to provide services for people experiencing homelessness under one roof
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center is being called a first in the state as a place where service providers can meet with people experiencing homelessness for a one-stop experience in providing assistance. “We have folks who will be providing job skill training, connecting people...
alaskasnewssource.com
Hot topics dominate first Anchorage Assembly meeting of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The agenda was packed, just like the chambers at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting as Mayor Dave Bronson spoke about recent hot-button issues in the city, including snow removal and Anchorage’s homeless population. The meeting began with Bronson providing an update on snow removal in...
alaskasnewssource.com
6th annual candlelight vigil held honoring lives lost to addiction
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The MyHouse Mat-Su Homeless Youth Center, in partnership with True North Recovery and the Mat-Su Opioid Task Force, hosted the sixth annual candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring local community members who lost their lives to addiction. “We are here to speak names of those people we have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage charter school asks school board to allow it to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, which has long been searching for a permanent home, is asking the Anchorage School District School Board to consider letting it move into Abbott Loop Elementary should the board decide to close that school. Abbott Loop is the lone school...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that would impact every single person in the Anchorage School District. On Monday, during a district work session, the Anchorage School Board revisited the issue of changing school start times post-pandemic. “Our panel will brief the board on prior efforts completed by ASD...
