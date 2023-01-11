ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
Military personnel shred slopes during Military Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday marked the first Military Monday of the season at Alyeska Resort. Over 800 military personnel spent the day locking into snowboards and freestyling down the slopes in Girdwood. “They come for free, ride the lifts for free, and pretty much all you do is just...
Snow and rain for southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
Anchorage property values on the rise

Anchorage property values on the rise

Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness.
Nonverbal teen given tools needed to contact 911 digitally

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was love at first sight when Judy Edwards first held her son Eric when he was eight months old. After she and her husband fostered him for a while, there was never a doubt in their mind when it came to signing adoption papers. “We...
Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 9-1-1

Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to his probation officer in Alaska in September 2021 and then had his probation revoked in Alaska on Jan. 5, 2022.
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary

The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary

Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911.
Valuation notices sent to Anchorage property owners

Valuation notices sent to Anchorage property owners

The Anchorage transportation fair gives residents a chance to give their input on local transportation development projects. Property values within the Municipality of Anchorage went up in 2022, but there are few options for buyers. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed.
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities

Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson's illegal activities

Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness.
2023 MOA Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report released

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly held a work session on Thursday to review the Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report. Many homeowners will be happy to know, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase. “Single family homes, we are on...
Hot topics dominate first Anchorage Assembly meeting of 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The agenda was packed, just like the chambers at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting as Mayor Dave Bronson spoke about recent hot-button issues in the city, including snow removal and Anchorage’s homeless population. The meeting began with Bronson providing an update on snow removal in...
6th annual candlelight vigil held honoring lives lost to addiction

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The MyHouse Mat-Su Homeless Youth Center, in partnership with True North Recovery and the Mat-Su Opioid Task Force, hosted the sixth annual candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring local community members who lost their lives to addiction. “We are here to speak names of those people we have...
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that would impact every single person in the Anchorage School District. On Monday, during a district work session, the Anchorage School Board revisited the issue of changing school start times post-pandemic. “Our panel will brief the board on prior efforts completed by ASD...
