dotesports.com
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
dotesports.com
He’s coming home: Skrapz returns to CDL, London Royal Ravens ahead of Major 2
Skrapz is back in the mix. The London Royal Ravens confirmed the Call of Duty League return of Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall today, replacing PaulEhx in the team’s starting lineup this weekend. The online qualifier matches for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season begin on Friday, Jan....
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama Team Up for an Ethereal Night in Hong Kong
Celebrating the second partnership between the iconic artist and esteemed French maison. celebrated their storied re-partnership with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama last night in Hong Kong. The collection, which has fallen neatly in line with much of her sought-after artworks, features her signature polka-dotted patterns and motifs across luxury handbags from the iconic French maison.
Bustle
TikTok Pointed Out A Major Emily In Paris Continuity Error
From that much discussed Starbucks coffee cup in Game Of Thrones to the yellow parking lines in Bridgerton, some of the biggest television shows can slip up from time to time. Now Emily In Paris has joined the conversation after a TikTok user spotted what appeared to be a glaring continuity error in the third episode of Season 3.
dotesports.com
League’s Season 2023 cinematic is built off its champions’ voices, while featuring Powder from Arcane
To welcome in the new League of Legends season, Riot Games has dropped a new cinematic for fans to get excited for the upcoming grind in 2023. The video is just over two minutes, but viewers quickly realized that the quotes being said on screen sounded very familiar, from the source to the voice reciting them.
dotesports.com
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
ShahZam accuses Sentinels of breaking VALORANT roster spot promise for playing with Shroud
There’s nothing more momentous than VALORANT drama, especially in North America, and despite the start of the VCT still being over a month away, the scene is already heating up after a couple of the scene’s biggest names fire shots at each other. What started off as just...
dotesports.com
Secret worries fans after a disastrous start to the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Team Secret almost flamed out of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season with a remarkable achievement, but the team bounced back at the last second and ended the season on a high. From the Last Chance Qualifier to second place at The International 2022, Secret came into the new season with high hopes. Still, nothing has been going according to the plan so far.
dotesports.com
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
dotesports.com
7 best CS:GO Workshop skins we’d love to see in the game
For years, CS:GO has been the most popular shooter online, and one of many things that keeps it alive is the new content that is regularly added to the game. Valve is making sure players see some changes that shake up the meta now and then by balancing certain weapons, maps, and more. With that, new life is breathed into CS:GO every few weeks.
dotesports.com
12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play
Dota 2 is one of the most complicated MOBA games out there to play. This is down to the endless combinations of heroes and items that makes every match feel unique. No two heroes work the same and while some of them are easy to pick up and learn, others can be daunting due to their steep learning curve. This is why today we will be listing the top 12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play in terms of beginner accessibility.
dotesports.com
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 8 Lunar Gala event Little Legends, arena, and Chibi Champions
The 2023 Lunar Gala event is coming to Teamfight Tactics, showcasing a variety of new Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and a penthouse party arena. The TFT Set Eight 2023 Lunar Gala event is scheduled to start on Jan. 12 at 1pm CT and run through Feb. 9. Players will have the opportunity to complete missions for rewards and even play a new limited-time game mode. Also dropping during the Lunar Gala event are a number of new cosmetics that will all be available for purchase within the TFT store.
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup tournament
Kicking off Teamfight Tactics North America organized play for Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! is the Defender Cup, showcasing four days of competition and 160 players. Competitive TFT gameplay returns in January with the NA Defender Cup taking place over the course of two weekends. Eligible to compete in the tournament were the top 160 players on the North American Ranked ladder. Similar to last season, the top-ranked 32 players on the ladder bypass the first two days of competition, based on ladder snapshots from Jan. 9. Top players at the TFT Set Eight NA Defender Cup will earn qualifier points and invites to the Mid-Set Finale, scheduled to take place from March 3 to 5.
dotesports.com
ChatGPT thinks Faker’s ‘God Fist’ play in League is his best ever—but it never happened
There are several incredible plays we could rank as the best in Faker’s legendary career in League of Legends esports. When consulting ChatGPT, however, the artificial intelligence named a play that the G.O.A.T has never done. The play ChatGPT thought of is one that Faker supposedly made in 2013...
Guerreiro do Divino Amor Picked to Represent Switzerland at 2024 Venice Biennale
Guerreiro do Divino Amor, a young Swiss-Brazilian artist, has been picked to do the Swiss Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, which will open in April of that year. The Swiss Pavilion is located in the Giardini, one of the two main areas of the Venice Biennale. The Giardini is the site of many of the most heavily trafficked national pavilions. The artist, who goes by his full name, will work on the pavilion with curator Andrea Bellini, the leader of the Centre d’Art Contemporain and the Biennale de l’Image en Mouvement in Geneva. At that museum, Bellini organized a show of...
