A man died in a crash Friday night after fleeing a deputy’s investigation in Jefferson County, authorities reported. At about 9:55 p.m. Friday, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Highway Q and Highway B in the town of Aztalan. When contacting the driver, the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, to step out of his vehicle, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO