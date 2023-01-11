Golden Globes 2023: Ke Huy Quan gets emotional as he wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nearly 40 years after his first screen role as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Ke Huy Quan has won his first Golden Globe for his comeback performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 51-year-old actor beat out Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture.

The Vietnam native who immigrated to the United States in 1979, delivered a heartwarming speech after winning the first award of the night on Tuesday.

The actor took to the stage and started kissing the award before starting into his speech.

' I was raised to never forget where I came from, and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you!' he said, as they cut to Temple of Doom director Spielberg who blew kisses towards the actor.

'When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck,' Quan added.

'For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid,' he continued while getting emotional.

'Thankfully more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again,' Quan added while getting choked up, referring to Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

'Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable. Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped,' he added.

He went on to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, distributor A24, producer Jonathan Wong and co-star Stephanie Hsu.

'And last but not least, I want to thank the most important person in my life, the one person that has never stopped believing in me. My wife, I love you with all my heart. Thank you, thank you, thank you!' he concluded.

Quan started his acting career with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Short Round and The Goonies as Data, before moving to the small screen, playing Jasper Kwong in Head of the Class and the 1992 movie Encino Man.

While finding it difficult to get acting work as an adult, he enrolled in the film program at USC and transitioned to a life behind the camera after graduating.

He served as an assistant fight coordinator on the original X-Men movie and an assistant to second unit director Cory Yuen on Jet Li's The One.

After seeing the success of 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, he decided to return to acting, and landed his now-award-winning role of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.