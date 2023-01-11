Keyport Borough Administrator Delaney Moving to Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ - Keyports Borough Administrator is moving down the street to work in Holmdel. This, after a January 10th meeting where the decision was publicly made by the Holmdel Committee.

After a long process including many candidates, Holmdel Township has a new professional Township Administrator. His name is Jay Delaney, RMC, QPA, and he will be exiting his role in Keyport where he was served since July 2020. Keyport has another connection with Holmdel. Local State Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, of Holmdel, was just selected to be the new Borough Attorney in Keyport.

The compensation for Delaney was not made public during the Holmdel meeting. A new contract will be approved on an upcoming agenda. His approval was unanimous during a meeting held on January 10 at town hall.

Delaney has a long background on municipal government. His previous roles include serving as Borough Administrator in Keyport, Assistant Township Manager in East Windsor, Borough Administrator in Spring Lake, Township Clerk in Pequannock and Borough Administrator/Clerk in Seaside Park. Delaney is a graduate of Georgetown University. He is a Registered Municipal Clerk and Qualified Purchasing Agent.

Keyport will be looking perhaps for a new administrator themselves as the time of vacancy is not yet known.



