11 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 9

Eleven Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 18,979 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Monday nine people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, three had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 15.6% and the seven-day positivity rate was 10%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Monday's daily positivity rate was 11.3%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.7%. Among the 1,206 people tested in the region on Monday, 126 were positive.



