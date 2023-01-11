ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Michelle Yeoh’s Powerful Golden Globes Speech: I’m Not a ‘Minority’

By Matt Wilstein
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPcoK_0kAOBkms00
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

“I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” Michelle Yeoh said when she took the stage at Tuesday’s Golden Globes to accept her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. And over the next several minutes, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star relished every moment of that triumph.

“Forty years, not letting go of this,” she added, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for giving her the award. “It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today. But I think it’s been worth it.” The rapt crowd of her peers broke into a laugh when Yeoh quipped, “I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true—until I got here.”

“Look at this face!” the Malaysian-born actress said of herself. “I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I’m like, ‘No, that’s not possible.’” Yeoh recalled that when someone marveled that she could speak English, she replied, “Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned.”

As the music started to play her off, Yeoh turned to the side of the stage and invoked her martial arts mastery as she playfully threatened, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, and that’s serious!”

Yeoh continued by speaking graciously about her role as Evelyn in The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once .

“I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and so many people,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was just fighting—fighting for love for her family.”

Then, after shouting out her co-stars—including “my hot dog lover, Jamie Lee Curtis”—Yeoh said, “This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me, who look like me and all who are going on this journey with me forward. So thank you for believing in us, thank you so much.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled a power move at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The couple quietly skipped the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton for the start of the ceremony. Eagle-eyed fans shared footage on social media of the two making their grand arrival while The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was in the midst of presenting an award.
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources

Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association."Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source."This was the first time in...
The List

Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle

With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori: TMZ

Virulently antisemitic White House hopeful Kanye West has secretly remarried, according to TMZ. The fallen rapper has reportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who worked at Ye’s Yeezy brand and who has recently been spotted with him in public. Sources told TMZ that the couple had “some sort of wedding ceremony” but “it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.” Ye, who finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November, released a song apparently in tribute to his new partner last month titled “Censori Overload.” “The Bible said I can’t have any more sex til marriage,” West raps in the track.Read it at TMZ
TheDailyBeast

‘And Just Like That…’ Aidan’s Back. And He’s Holding Carrie’s Hand!?

The Sex and the City revival isn’t just reviving Miranda’s red hair in the second season. The “And Just Like That…” Instagram account posted a photo Friday showing Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) hand-in-hand on a New York City street, years after the duo parted ways before she ultimately ended up with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Shaw’s return for season two of the HBO Max series was confirmed in August, although the capacity of his role isn’t known. Shaw last appeared in Sex and the City 2, married with kids at the time. Whether or not Aidan and Carrie are rekindling their relationship or the marketing team is just trolling, that’s something fans can’t help but wonder about until season two drops.Read it at Instagram
NBC News

Mielle rosemary hair oil sparks controversy on TikTok

A hair oil meant to promote hair growth specifically for Black women is flying off the shelves after a white female influencer posted about her experience with the beauty product. NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah has the story of why there's a new concern on whether the oil might change to accommodate a new demographic. Jan. 10, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy