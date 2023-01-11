ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham City Council approves funding for storm sewer improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is working to improve the storm sewer system, as severe weather is expected in the area Thursday. The Birmingham City Council continues to address the problems with the stormwater system.This week the city council approved funding for projects around town to help address some flooding concerns. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Fire deploys crews to help clean up Prattville storm damage

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Fire sent some of their own down to Autauga County Thursday afternoon to help clean up the significant storm damage. Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid said their teams arrived in Prattville around 3 p.m. It was all to help first responders in Autauga County after being told they were overwhelmed with damage.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
wtvy.com

Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: For one man, Birmingham’s tiny house initiative for unhoused evokes tears, memories

This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died at the age of 85, according to current Mayor Stewart Welch. Oden, a former secret service agent, served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2016. He was known for improving the police and fire departments...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week. Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Lawyers working with residents on Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. — A team of attorneys are working with residents impacted by the ongoing Moody landfill fire. The underground inferno has not been burning for more than six weeks. Lawyer Joshua Snable reports they heard a variety of complaints from area residents. "We’ve heard of three months old,...
MOODY, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know

As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

