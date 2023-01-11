The Quinta da Tapada de São Pedro breathes history, rooted in an old Roman stone-walled realm embodying the concept of "Tapada". A centennial olive grove has serenely witnessed the ceaseless evolution in the local environment and society, and continues to watch on as the sheep and goats wander around under the canopies. An orchard and agricultural garden provide fresh fruits, vegetables and even aromatic herbs for a delightful evening tea. The carefully restored houses within the Quinta are deeply influenced by the typical Alentejo architecture, and all accommodations contain traditional features evocative of the farm heritage, while endowed with the modern comforts. A diversity of activities are available at the quinta, as the guests are welcome to enjoy the swimming pool, the barbecue facilities, bicycles, badminton and traditional games. Nested within one of the most important cultural & gastronomical routes of Portugal, the Quinta is located in the agricultural reserve of Vimieiro.

