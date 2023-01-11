MOSCOW, Idaho - The status hearing for Bryan Kohberger, charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, was held on Thursday morning, Jan. 12. During the hearing, Kohberger's attorney requested the preliminary hearing be pushed out to June 2023, which the Prosecutor agreed to. The judge set the preliminary hearing will begin June 26 at 9 a.m. and will continue through June 30.

