ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

University of Idaho students return to campus, remain Vandal Strong

MOSCOW, Idaho - It’s been close to two months since the tragedy at the University of Idaho. Wednesday, students returned to campus for the start of the spring semester. The morale? A lot stronger. “It’s great to be back on campus and see the students returning. I’m happy to...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Preliminary hearing for University of Idaho murder suspect set for week of June 26

MOSCOW, Idaho - The status hearing for Bryan Kohberger, charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, was held on Thursday morning, Jan. 12. During the hearing, Kohberger's attorney requested the preliminary hearing be pushed out to June 2023, which the Prosecutor agreed to. The judge set the preliminary hearing will begin June 26 at 9 a.m. and will continue through June 30.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy