Kait 8
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house. Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to...
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
Kait 8
Third suspect arrested in home invasion, shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a November home burglary that sent one person to a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound. Jonathan Stewart of Paragould was booked into the Greene County Detention Center Tuesday, Jan. 10, on five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of theft of property.
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
Kait 8
County continues to see out-of-season thefts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall. However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high. Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
Kait 8
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Two people died during an early morning house fire in Kennett. According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m. Upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames on the front side of the building. Davis...
Kait 8
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. According to court documents, Sheriff...
KFVS12
Kennett man convicted for selling drugs
Kait 8
Trucker killed in crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
Kait 8
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
KFVS12
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Kennett. According to the Kennett Fire Department, a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, January 13 reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Masterson Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames...
