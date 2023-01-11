Read full article on original website
Jackie Dyess Dillon
1d ago
It is more than a cemetery when it’s your loved ones grave that is being vandalized. And tombstones are not cheap and they should have to replace what they tore down. It should be a place of respect by all who go there.
Reply
2
Related
WDAM-TV
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
2 arrested in Jackson County suspicious death case
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested in Forrest County in connection to a Jackson County death investigation. Cody O’Neal was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in Jackson County on Monday, December 9. Authorities said Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was wanted for questioning in connection […]
Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving
Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
Mississippi officer narrowly escapes injury in hit and run on interstate
A Mississippi police officer narrowly escaped serious injury Monday night in a hit-and-run wreck. The police department assisted Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 55 northbound between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. As the Brookhaven Police officer stepped out of his vehicle, a truck sideswiped the parked cruiser, Chief Kenneth Collins said.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
WDAM-TV
LPD releases stats from December grant period
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a pair of federal grants that kept more officers and patrols on the streets, Laurel Police Department crime statistics showed some positive results for the community. According to LPD, 253 tickets, four driving-under-the-influence arrests, four drug arrests and two felony arrests were made in...
Man accused of shooting 4-year-old in McComb arrested
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced on Monday that the man who was wanted for shooting a four-year-old was arrested. Investigators said Michael D. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection to the September 27, 2022, shooting on Summit Street. According to police, Harris fired shots into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was […]
WDAM-TV
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98. The accident reportedly involved an...
WDAM-TV
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing multiple counts of fraud in Forrest County. According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Stephanie McNair, 25, and Sharccara R. McNair, 37, were separately indicted in a multi-count indictment for the crimes of making fraudulent statements and representation and computer fraud on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. LPD investigates stolen Waynesboro police car.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of any unexpected phone call. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel was at the office Wdnesday when he received an important phone call, or so he thought. “I got a telephone call from Deputy Harris and he said he was with the Lamar County Sheriff’s...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
WDAM-TV
Purvis police chief running for Lamar County sheriff
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker announced his candidacy for Lamar County sheriff this week via Facebook. Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins confirmed Wednesday that Walker had became the first to challenge incumbent Danny Rigel. Both are registered as Republicans, and will meet in the...
WDAM-TV
Mother displeased with discipline given daughter; school says it followed policy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother says school administrators alerted authorities to take her middle school daughter to the juvenile detention center after a physical encounter with another student. The mother says she was nor notified until more than a hour later,. Mother says the punishment didn’t...
WDAM-TV
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
The Laurel Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect/s in connection to a Waynesboro Police Department vehicle that was stolen last week. Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST. Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to...
Mother fatally shoots suspect during Louisiana home invasion, deputies say
A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday.
Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 1/10
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. LPD investigates stolen Waynesboro police car.
Comments / 3