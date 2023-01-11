Brendan Fraser left Critics Choice Awards viewers in tears during his Best Actor acceptance speech.At the ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday (15 January), Fraser was recognised for his work in The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s drama about a reclusive teacher who weighs 600lbs (272kg).Fraser has received widespread praise since the film’s US release last year and is expected to receive an Academy Award nomination later this month.Accepting his Critics Choice Award, Fraser began his address to the audience with a quote attributed to Herman Melville, telling them: “‘There are only five critics in America; the rest are asleep.’...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO