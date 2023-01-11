Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser praised for emotional speech while winning Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
Brendan Fraser left Critics Choice Awards viewers in tears during his Best Actor acceptance speech.At the ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday (15 January), Fraser was recognised for his work in The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s drama about a reclusive teacher who weighs 600lbs (272kg).Fraser has received widespread praise since the film’s US release last year and is expected to receive an Academy Award nomination later this month.Accepting his Critics Choice Award, Fraser began his address to the audience with a quote attributed to Herman Melville, telling them: “‘There are only five critics in America; the rest are asleep.’...
Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners: See the full list
The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night (15 January). The star-studded event was hosted by Chelsea Handler, taking over from actor Taye Diggs who had hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony.The night’s special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.Some of the night’s biggest winners were Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, and Cate Blanchett, who won Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, and Best Actress awards respectively.See the full list of the...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Here's Where To Follow The "Ginny & Georgia" Season 2 Cast On Instagram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with the cast long after you finish the show.
Billy Bush Felt Something Was Off With Lisa Marie Presley On Golden Globes Red Carpet
Lisa Marie Presley‘s final interview was on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globes and Billy Bush says he immediately felt alarmed after chatting with her. Presley, who was Elvis‘ only daughter, died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father.
