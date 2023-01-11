ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer stops at Metuchen pub to promote his beer

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Actor Kelsey Grammer stopped by a New Jersey pub on Tuesday to tout his new beer.

Grammer spent much of his childhood in Woodbridge and lived in Middlesex County until he was 12 years old.

He visited Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen to promote his Faith American Beer. It is brewed in the Catskills but sold at many bears in New Jersey. Hailey’s has three of the beers on tap.

The “Cheers” and “Frasier” star was behind the bar pouring pints, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Grammer’s appearance was mostly announced by word of mouth. It was a great way to promote the pub, as well as downtown Metuchen.

“This puts our name into households that never would have had an opportunity to hear of a small New Jersey borough before. I promise you if you come - you’ll come back,” says Dawn Mackey, of the Metuchen Downtown Alliance.

Grammer told News 12 New Jersey that he wanted to celebrate the fact that people can once again gather together in a bar setting after so many bars were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I go from bar to bar throughout New York and New Jersey celebrating the idea that people can sit and have a beer together,” Grammer said. “Hopefully they like my beer enough to buy some.”

Grammer’s beers include two IPAs and a lighter ale. The ale is said to be the most popular of the beers.

Mariano Rodriguez
1d ago

he's so funny. I love his presumptiveness on Frasier. the little dog deserves an Oscar or at least a gold plated Chewey toy

YRSOFDK
1d ago

Great guy,was visiting a friend in E.Hampton we were riding our bikes along he came by riding his bike exchanged Hello's i was like wow just a regular dude that was Frazier

