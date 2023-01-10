ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

AOL Corp

Tarrant County judge ends COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare has rescinded the COVID-19 disaster declaration for the county, his office announced Friday. The disaster declaration has been in effect since March 13, 2020. Commissioners in November voted to continue declaration until Feb. 5. “Make no mistake: COVID-19 is still with us and may...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family

My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month

A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas

An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

CVS sued by a fired nurse practitioner who refused to prescribe birth control over religious beliefs

A former CVS Health nurse practitioner is suing the pharmacy chain for firing her after she refused to prescribe birth control, citing her religious beliefs. Texas resident J. Robyn Strader said in the suit that her Baptist faith prevents her from prescribing contraceptive and abortion-inducing drugs. She said that for 6½ years, CVS granted her a religious accommodation to forgo having to prescribe the drugs at the CVS MinuteClinic where she worked. When customers needed the prescriptions, she would refer them to a colleague or another CVS MinuteClinic.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas bakeries deal with rising cost of eggs amid shortage

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It's an essential ingredient to an entire industry. But there's a severe shortage that has North Texas bakeries on edge. We're talking about eggs. A global outbreak of avian flu has shutdown hatcheries and caused egg prices to reach unheard of prices. Here's how bakers are using their creative skills to navigate through the crisis. It's king cake season at Haute Sweets Patisserie, a Lake Highlands bakery known for the sweet treat. "...because they are wonderful. They are better than what you get in Louisiana."32 eggs go into each batch of batter which means the dough these days, costs a lot of dough. "The...
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE

