Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
KTVU FOX 2
Recount requested in Oakland's mayor's race, among others
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County Board of Supervisors plans to request the registrar’s office hold a recount in four races, including the Oakland mayor's race. The races in question involved ranked choice voting to determine winners last November, a system that's been criticized for confusing for voters. But the elections have already been certified, with some winners already sworn in.
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
oaklandside.org
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
oaklandca.gov
Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Welcomes and Congratulates Oakland’s Newly-Sworn-In Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers
Oakland, CA -- Yesterday, January 9, 2023, the City of Oakland held the inauguration of Mayor Sheng Thao, re-elected City Auditor Courtney Ruby, re-elected District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, newly-elected District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, and newly-elected District 6 Councilmember Kevin Jenkins. Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan welcomes and congratulates Oakland’s Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers.
KTVU FOX 2
Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended
OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
oaklandside.org
Oakland school closures won’t happen, after all
On Wednesday, nearly a year after the Oakland Unified School District board voted to close, consolidate, and downsize 11 schools over two years, the newly formed board reversed the decision. The move will allow five elementary schools that were slated for closure this year to remain open. Directors VanCedric Williams...
sfstandard.com
SF Paid $25 Million to Revoked, Suspended, Delinquent Nonprofits
San Francisco doled out more than $25 million in taxpayer dollars last year to dozens of charities that were blocked by state law from receiving or spending funds, an investigation by The Standard has found. In what appears to be a citywide lack of due diligence, 18 departments—including Children, Youth...
Sheng Thao, once homeless and fleeing abuse, becomes the mayor of Oakland, California
A little more than a decade ago, Sheng Thao was living in her car and sleeping on strangers’ couches with her newborn son, unsure where she’d find her next meal. On Monday, she becomes the youngest mayor of Oakland, California, in 75 years and the first Hmong American to lead a major city, after winning November’s election by fewer than 700 votes.
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
oaklandside.org
Oakland school board inauguration overshadowed by election mishap
Three new directors were sworn in to the Oakland Unified School District board on Monday amidst controversy and a court challenge over one of the seats. Jennifer Brouhard, a retired OUSD teacher, Nick Resnick, an education company CEO, and Valarie Bachelor, a labor organizer, begin their four-year terms on the OUSD school board this week in districts 2, 4, and 6, respectively. Mike Hutchinson, who represents District 5 on the board but ran for District 4 in the November election, is contesting Resnick’s win in that district.
KQED
Rain and Eviction Loom Over Oakland’s Wood Street Encampment
California’s temperate weather is one reason why homelessness is so visible. But with climate change, warmer and wetter weather are making the emergency on the streets even more dire. At what remains of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland, people without shelter are experiencing flooding and a fight...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
48hills.org
Police Commission considers dramatic changes in racist traffic stops (with Breed opposed)
We got a little clue about the politics of the new Board of Supes today when the board voted 7-4 to confirm Cindy Elias to another four-year term on the Police Commission. The move comes a day before the commission is set to adopt a new policy limiting so-called “pretext” stops used by the cops to hassle Black and Brown motorists.
NBC Bay Area
Congressman Surveys Multi-Million Dollar Storm Damages in the East Bay
An Alameda County congressman spent the day Thursday looking at some of the damage done by the back-to-back-to-back storms. From mudslides and flooding, to collapsed roads, Eric Swalwell got a close look at what the storms left behind. Caltrans reopened parts of Niles Canyon Road from Mission Boulevard in Fremont...
Judge rules SF DA can work on possible resentencing of Mayor Breed's brother
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — San Francisco's district attorney can continue to work on the possible resentencing of Mayor London Breed's brother, a judge ruled Monday.Breed's brother, Napoleon Brown, has served more than half of a 44-year sentence for a 2000 conviction for involuntary manslaughter, armed robbery and carjacking. Brown is seeking to reduce his sentence.His attorney, Marc Zilversmit, had sought to remove District Attorney Brooke Jenkins from the case, saying it otherwise would be clouded by politics, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.Breed appointed Jenkins to be district attorney before Jenkins was elected to the position in November.Zilversmit had asked...
The shimmering lights on San Francisco's Bay Bridge may soon go dark
"The current system is failing at a rate faster than we can cost-effectively maintain."
oaklandside.org
Oakland native P. Frank Williams examines violence within hip-hop
Growing up in East Oakland in the mid-1980s, P. Frank Williams remembers getting a firsthand glimpse of Too $hort’s early beginnings as a rapper while riding AC Transit along Foothill Boulevard—the same strip of road where the city of Oakland recently honored the iconic artist with his own street sign.
