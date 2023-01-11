Read full article on original website
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
Unknown man in front yard shoots homeowner in head and flees
SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on San Antonio's Northeast Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According...
Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The 31-year-old inmate was attempting to commit suicide when a deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks. Life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel, but they were unsuccessful. According to the Bexar County...
After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects
SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
Man wanted for climbing to 2nd floor balcony, biting woman's arm during attack
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Jarret Anthony Apolinar. On January 9, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Marbach Oaks for a fight in progress. The caller told the dispatcher that they could hear a woman screaming while she was fighting with a man.
Parental leave expanded to 12 paid weeks for all military members
SAN ANTONIO--The Department of Defense is doubling the amount of time parents can stay home with their new children. All servicemembers will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave whether they're birthing a child, or fostering or adopting one. Officials at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio say...
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
Suspect arrested after running over 2 girls, killing one during large fight, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing murder charges after being accused of hitting two women, killing one, during a large fight Wednesday on the West Side. Pennie Gomez, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession. The deadly accident happened...
Police looking for suspects who burglarized Clemens High School
SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects that broke into Samuel Clemens High School Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department was able to obtain surveillance footage with images showing a female and male suspect walking the hallways. The school was not unlocked at the time and the suspects gained entry by force.
New Braunfels police searching for missing teenager with medical condition
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Alyssa Lerma was last seen in Avery Park with her dog last Friday on Jan. 6. The dog has since been located, but Alyssa remains missing. Alyssa does not have...
Protect your home and property from the threat of wildfires
SAN ANTONIO - When strong winds move into the region, combined with low humidity and the ongoing drought that continues to affect the area, fire risk increases. Dry grass, dormant winter trees, or dead leaves can easily spark a fire and spread quickly. This can threaten your home and property. During times like this, firefighters are on high alert. A burn ban is in effect for Bexar County, but even if your county does not have a burn ban in effect, there are still precautions we should all take to minimize the fire threat.
Driver dies in horrific crash following high-speed chase with deputies on Far West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A driver is dead after losing control of his car on the Far West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Woodgate Drive and Military Drive West near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull a car over, but...
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
Investigators look into cause of fire at abandoned home on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at an abandoned home on the West Side early Friday morning. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home off San Fernando Street near South General McMullen. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames...
Animal Care Officers save beloved pet dog from garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A dog named Max was saved from a garage fire around noon on Thursday on San Antonio's East Side. Two Animal Care Officers, McAllister and Colon, made a quick response to a home after seeing black smoke rising towards the sky. The two wanted to make sure that everyone was alright and followed the smoke from 6 blocks away.
"Fix the man's car!" Father fights Hertz Car Rental to make good on insurance claim
Having an accident while driving a rental car is the last thing you want to deal with on vacation or during a business trip. Paying for rental car insurance covers you and other drivers. That hasn't been the case for one San Antonio man who was hit by a man...
Two young kids struck by pickup truck while attempting to cross dark lit street
SAN ANTONIO – Two young kids were struck by a pickup truck when attempting to cross a street. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road. According to officials, the two young boys (ages 9 and 16) were selling candy...
Woman dies after being hit by a car during large fight on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, along Angela Walk and South Picoso Street. Police said at least 30 people were in the street when a fight broke out....
ACE Mentorship aims to build better futures
A mentorship program is offering up skills to help high school students learn more about how to get into architecture, engineering and construction. The ACE Mentor Program of Greater San Antonio was created in 2006. Fox News Midday talks with Lori Peery, Director of Construction Technology, and Jeremiah Gonzalez, who...
School lunch debt is racking up in local districts after federal program ends
SAN ANTONIO—A new report from the School Lunch Association shows districts across the country are dealing with mounting debt from families unable to put money in their child's account. For the last two years, the United States Department of Agriculture funded free lunch programs for every K-12 student. That...
