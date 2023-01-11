ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Unknown man in front yard shoots homeowner in head and flees

SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on San Antonio's Northeast Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The 31-year-old inmate was attempting to commit suicide when a deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks. Life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel, but they were unsuccessful. According to the Bexar County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Parental leave expanded to 12 paid weeks for all military members

SAN ANTONIO--The Department of Defense is doubling the amount of time parents can stay home with their new children. All servicemembers will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave whether they're birthing a child, or fostering or adopting one. Officials at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police looking for suspects who burglarized Clemens High School

SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects that broke into Samuel Clemens High School Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department was able to obtain surveillance footage with images showing a female and male suspect walking the hallways. The school was not unlocked at the time and the suspects gained entry by force.
SCHERTZ, TX
Protect your home and property from the threat of wildfires

SAN ANTONIO - When strong winds move into the region, combined with low humidity and the ongoing drought that continues to affect the area, fire risk increases. Dry grass, dormant winter trees, or dead leaves can easily spark a fire and spread quickly. This can threaten your home and property. During times like this, firefighters are on high alert. A burn ban is in effect for Bexar County, but even if your county does not have a burn ban in effect, there are still precautions we should all take to minimize the fire threat.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Animal Care Officers save beloved pet dog from garage fire

SAN ANTONIO - A dog named Max was saved from a garage fire around noon on Thursday on San Antonio's East Side. Two Animal Care Officers, McAllister and Colon, made a quick response to a home after seeing black smoke rising towards the sky. The two wanted to make sure that everyone was alright and followed the smoke from 6 blocks away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ACE Mentorship aims to build better futures

A mentorship program is offering up skills to help high school students learn more about how to get into architecture, engineering and construction. The ACE Mentor Program of Greater San Antonio was created in 2006. Fox News Midday talks with Lori Peery, Director of Construction Technology, and Jeremiah Gonzalez, who...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

