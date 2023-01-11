Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Girls Come up Just Short in Overtime Against Union City
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville’s Riley Robinault scored 23 points, but the Lady Eagles came up just short in overtime against Union City, 46-40. Madison VanGuilder added four points for Youngsville. Brooke VanTassel scored 15 points to lead Union City, while Cathryn Reynolds added 14 and Lucy Higley seven.
yourdailylocal.com
Erie Pulls Away Late for Non-Region Win Over Warren
WARREN, Pa. – A 24-point fourth quarter broke the game open as Erie earned a 75-62 non-region win at Warren. The teams were even through three quarters at 51-51. A 9-2 run midway through the fourth put the Royals on top 63-56. The Dragons cut the deficit to five, 65-60, with 2:47 to play. Layveon Gore’s layup started a game-ending 10-2 run for Erie.
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Net Region 5 Win Over Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Peyton Wotorson scored 17 points as Warren powered past Franklin, 59-29 in Region 5 action. Warren built an 18-4 lead after the first quarter en route to the win. Sammie Ruhlman and Emily Foster netted 10 points each for the Lady Dragons, while Alyssa Farr added...
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Matmen Power Past Union City
UNION CITY, Pa. – Eisenhower got five pins and two forfeits in a 48-15 win over Union City. Ryan Chambers (121), Cole Kellogg (139), Derek Childs (145), Tucker Lindell (160), and Benji Bauer (189) all got pins for the Knights, while Brok English got a 5-3 decision at 215 and Griffin Williams a 10-8 decision at 114.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Girls Roll Past Iroquois
RUSSELL, Pa. – Clara Steinberg led a balanced effort with 15 points as Eisenhower earned a 58-20 win over Iroquois in Region 3 action. Lainey Font and Bella Marino each knocked down a pair of 3’s and finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively for the Lady Knights.
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Area Girls Drop Tilt With Karns City
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Brooklyn Taylor hit three second-half 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points, as Karns City pulled away from Forest Area, 54-23. The Lady Gremlins led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime before outscoring the Fires 22-8 in the third quarter with Taylor hitting a pair of triples while scoring nine points in the quarter.
yourdailylocal.com
Knights Hold Off Saegertown for Crucial Region 3 Victory
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – A 20-point second-quarter outburst gave Eisenhower the lead, and the Knights held off the Panthers for a 57-55 Region 3 win at Saegertown. Kris Bunk scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter. Saegertown outscored Eisenhower 14-11 in the first quarter, but the...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren, Frewsburg Earn High School Bowl Wins
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren Area High School topped Randolph Central School 63-21 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Frewsburg Central School defeated Jamestown High School 87-23. Earning Player of the Match honors were Xander Pitts of Frewsburg and...
wesb.com
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Matmen Pin Bradford
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield rallied from a 30-12 deficit to earn a 42-36 win over Bradford. Getting wins for Sheffield were AJ Barnes (121), Hayden Holden (127), Collin Brown (133), Chase Kyler (138), Zach Barnes (145), Trenton Mead (189), and Matt Lobdell (215). Jordan Thompson (152), Cascius Rissmiller (160),...
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Grapplers Fall to Titusville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Titusville won five bouts by pin in a 57-12 win over Youngsville. Gavin Donaldson (145), Landen Wolfkiel (152), Jonathan Miller (160), Kameron Mong (189), and Burke Hancock all won by fall for the Rockets. Ian Mancuso won by fall at 133 for Youngsville.
yourdailylocal.com
Eastman, Seyler, Frank, Braley Garner Pair of Varsity Team Nods
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Four bowlers made their way onto the Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling Center for both Dec. 17 and Jan. 7. Lillian Seyler, Payton Frank, and Elley Eastman each earned recognition on the girls’ teams, while Hunter Braley was the lone representative on both boys’ teams.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Grapplers Fall to Falconer
FALCONER, N.Y. – Falconer won four matches via pin a 46-21 win over Eisenhower. Dalton Caldwell (172), Gabe Lundmark (118), Riley Best (132), and Austin Chase (145) all won by fall for Falconer. Falconer also got two wins by decision, one by major decision and two by forfeit. For...
wesb.com
BTVFD Respond to Possible House Fire
Bradford Township firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Wednesday night. Firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 to a house on West Washington Street for a possible electrical fire inside a residential structure. No fire was evident upon arrival, and an inspection found no fire but did find an electrical problem which was secured.
yourdailylocal.com
Board Approves Special Exception, Paving the Way for Dunkin’ to Come to North Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Zoning Hearing Board approved a petition for special exception on Wednesday, paving the way for a Dunkin’ to come to North Warren. Drive-thru restaurants require a special exception, an additional layer of review, which Warren County Deputy Planning Director Michael Lyon said was just simply part of the process.
yourdailylocal.com
PMEA District 2 Chorus Festival Comes to Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 2 Chorus Festival hit Warren Area High School on Thursday. High school students encompassing PMEA’s District 2, including Warren, Crawford, Erie, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, and Mercer counties are in Warren for the three-day event, which concludes with a concert on Saturday at Warren Area High School at 1 p.m.
wesb.com
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley
A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Celoron Park
There was a major manufacturer on First Ave. in Jamestown in the late 1800s. They made worsted wool and men’s suits. The two sons weren’t all that interested in making clothing. One started a trolly business, the other a boat service on Chautauqua Lake taking patrons to the...
Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Several departments respond to house fire near Fluvanna
Chautauqua County fire investigators will be looking for the cause of a fire that involved a large house on Moon Road in the town of Ellicott. Chautauqua County's Emergency Dispatch Center says that Fluvanna firefighters had mutual aid from Ellery Center, Gerry, Bemus Point, Sinclairville, Chautauqua, Ashville, and Chautauqua County FAST team in battling the fire around 10:20 pm Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Fluvanna firefighters was called back to the scene after the fire rekindled early Thursday morning.
