Ur2stupidtoBreed
1d ago
He left. His choice. He made a bad decision and it cost him his life. He should have kept his ass in school. I’m no way shape or form is the school responsible for this. They can’t lock the doors and keep kids from leaving. It’s the students choice. It was a walk out.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
fox9.com
Trucking school finds way to honor student killed by gun violence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a former felon, Yusef Hagihassan found it difficult to find a job. But now he is training to get behind the wheel and hit the road. "I remember sitting one day, looking up careers for felons and truck driving coming up as an option and that never crossed my mind," said Hagihassan.
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was reinstated as a Metro Transit police officer earlier this month. He was convicted of drunkenly crashing a county issued vehicle in December 2021 and was censured a year later by county officials.
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
Suspect in St. Paul 17-year-old's shooting death charged as an adult
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 9, 2022. The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a now-18-year-old is being charged with murder in adult court for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley last summer. Casimir Semlak, of St....
fox9.com
Michael Klinger apologizes for killing woman in emotional sentencing hearing
Michael Klinger shot and killed his one-time girlfriend Katie Ann Fredrickson in Brooklyn Center on July 31, 2022. On Jan. 12, 2023, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison during an emotional hearing in which Fredrickson's family members testified.
hot967.fm
St. Louis Park Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend
(St. Louis Park, MN) — A St. Louis Park man faces murder charges after shooting the woman who was pregnant with his son. A criminal complaint says Donte McCray killed Kyla O’Neal in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. O’Neal died at a nearby hospital. Her son was delivered via emergency cesarean and remains in critical condition.
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
ccxmedia.org
Lakeview Elementary Students Testify Before Senate Education Finance Committee
Early Wednesday morning in St. Paul, a group of state lawmakers on the Senate Education Finance Committee gathered for one of the many hearings that will take place throughout this legislative session. “We have so many [students] that have signed up and are eager to share their ideas and their...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Park Board unveils 4 concepts for improvements to North Commons Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For decades, North Commons Park has been an oasis in the heart of North Minneapolis. Now community members are getting their first look at what the park could look like in the future. "I've lived in the community now for 50 years, and it's time for...
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
fox9.com
Don’t trash it, fix it! Hennepin County to offer free Fix-It Clinic this weekend
Household items break all the time, but in an effort to keep those items out of the landfill and help people gain valuable repair skills, Hennepin County offers a Fix-It Clinic once a month. The clinic is free and open to the public. People can bring in anything that they can carry for fixing from snow blowers to lamps and coats or dog toys that need mending. The volunteers will not only do their best to fix the item, but they’ll also walk the person through the process in hopes they gain the confidence to do some fixing on their own in their home. The next clinic is Saturday January 14th at the Southdale Library. It will run from noon to 4pm, but the cutoff for items is 3:30pm. February’s clinic will take place at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis on Sunday the 12th.
ABA Journal
Defendant goes free after prosecutor allegedly lies about content of 'venue?' note
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty in October 2019. Moriarty has removed an assistant prosecutor from her cases after the assistant prosecutor trying a case involving a St. Paul, Minnesota, man allegedly lied about the content of a note passed to her during trial. Photo by John Minchillo/The Associated Press. Updated:...
mprnews.org
University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium closed after part of roof collapses
Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus is closed, after part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police and Minneapolis firefighters responded to reports of a loud noise at the historic venue. They discovered visible structural damage to the exterior. The east...
U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
One dead, two others injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person died and two others were injured following a shooting in north Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at least three guns were recovered from the scene and one suspect remains at-large.
edinazephyrus.com
“Cut the losses”: Edina High School faces two school cancellations
Across the nation, snow days are beloved for being a comforting break from school. At Edina High School, the district approved two such breaks in a row—though only one was due to the weather, while the other was caused by a power outage. The process of deciding to cancel...
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
