ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 3

Ur2stupidtoBreed
1d ago

He left. His choice. He made a bad decision and it cost him his life. He should have kept his ass in school. I’m no way shape or form is the school responsible for this. They can’t lock the doors and keep kids from leaving. It’s the students choice. It was a walk out.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Trucking school finds way to honor student killed by gun violence

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a former felon, Yusef Hagihassan found it difficult to find a job. But now he is training to get behind the wheel and hit the road. "I remember sitting one day, looking up careers for felons and truck driving coming up as an option and that never crossed my mind," said Hagihassan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

St. Louis Park Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

(St. Louis Park, MN) — A St. Louis Park man faces murder charges after shooting the woman who was pregnant with his son. A criminal complaint says Donte McCray killed Kyla O’Neal in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. O’Neal died at a nearby hospital. Her son was delivered via emergency cesarean and remains in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived.   The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Don’t trash it, fix it! Hennepin County to offer free Fix-It Clinic this weekend

Household items break all the time, but in an effort to keep those items out of the landfill and help people gain valuable repair skills, Hennepin County offers a Fix-It Clinic once a month. The clinic is free and open to the public. People can bring in anything that they can carry for fixing from snow blowers to lamps and coats or dog toys that need mending. The volunteers will not only do their best to fix the item, but they’ll also walk the person through the process in hopes they gain the confidence to do some fixing on their own in their home. The next clinic is Saturday January 14th at the Southdale Library. It will run from noon to 4pm, but the cutoff for items is 3:30pm. February’s clinic will take place at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis on Sunday the 12th.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
edinazephyrus.com

“Cut the losses”: Edina High School faces two school cancellations

Across the nation, snow days are beloved for being a comforting break from school. At Edina High School, the district approved two such breaks in a row—though only one was due to the weather, while the other was caused by a power outage. The process of deciding to cancel...
EDINA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy