ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Bessemer woman cheated out of $3,550 in sweepstakes scam

A Lawrence County is a bit poorer after falling for a phony sweepstakes scam. The 60-year-old Bessemer, Pennsylvania woman told State Police that she got a call from a stranger in early December saying she had won a sweepstakes, but needed to buy gift cards to claim the prize. The...
BESSEMER, PA
WFMJ.com

Former Harding coach sentenced for involvement with student

A former Warren City Schools athletic coach has started serving a jail term handed down for an inappropriate relationship with a student. Talayshah Harris, 23, of Warren appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where Judge Sean O’Brien sentenced her to a year in jail. Harris was...
WARREN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

O’Brien wants paper streets vacated

Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy