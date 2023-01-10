Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko
Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: A community remembers Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Thousands are expected to attend the services and show their support for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday. Police officers from all over the state are attending the service. The funeral procession will run from Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington to Mt. Airy Cemetery in Harrison. TribLIVE...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
WFMJ.com
Bessemer woman cheated out of $3,550 in sweepstakes scam
A Lawrence County is a bit poorer after falling for a phony sweepstakes scam. The 60-year-old Bessemer, Pennsylvania woman told State Police that she got a call from a stranger in early December saying she had won a sweepstakes, but needed to buy gift cards to claim the prize. The...
WFMJ.com
Former Harding coach sentenced for involvement with student
A former Warren City Schools athletic coach has started serving a jail term handed down for an inappropriate relationship with a student. Talayshah Harris, 23, of Warren appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where Judge Sean O’Brien sentenced her to a year in jail. Harris was...
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
newsonthegreen.com
O’Brien wants paper streets vacated
Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
Report leads 3 schools to lock down; police find no threat
Poland Local Schools was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning, as well as Holy Family and Springfield Local Schools.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA: Pittsburgh woman posted threatening, anti-police messages after Brackenridge chief's killing
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to detain a well-known Pittsburgh activist after it said she made threatening Facebook posts against police officers following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “A pig died tonight,” Nicky Jo Dawson wrote. “They want us...
WFMJ.com
Struthers man imprisoned for dragging, slamming Niles woman now on trial for animal cruelty
A Struthers man is in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County went on trial this week for animal cruelty. It was this past October that a visiting judge sentenced 29-year-old George Panno III to three to 4-and-a-half years in prison after Panno pleaded guilty to felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, and domestic violence.
WFMJ.com
Update: Poland schools locked down after report of person with weapon was seen nearby
Poland Local Schools were placed on lockdown on Thursday after Poland Township and Poland Village Police departments initiated lockdown procedures at all the schools in the in the district. The lockdown began around 9:30 am and was lifted before 10 a.m. Poland Township Chief of Police Greg Wilson told 21...
WFMJ.com
Complaints from Valley shoppers included in lawsuit alleging Dollar General overcharges
Ohio’s Attorney General is asking a judge to act on allegations that a retail chain popular in many neighborhoods is advertising one price on store shelves but charging another price at the checkout. Alleging that deceptive pricing is continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
Report: Local woman scammed out of $3.5K in gift cards
Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.
Columbiana police report finding drugs, gun during searches
Police seized suspected drugs, cash and a gun during two searches in Columbiana on Thursday.
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino
Reports said that Riley cannot return to the casino.
