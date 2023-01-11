Austin Butler Channels 'Elvis' in Touching Golden Globes Speech

Austin Butler channeled the King when he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Elvis at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"Oh man, all my words are leaving me! I just am so grateful right now, I'm in this room full of my heroes," Butler gushed, shouting out Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino . He thanked his fellow nominees, telling them, "You have turned in the most beautiful, profound work and I am so honored and proud to be listed among you."

"I owe this to a bold visionary filmmaker who allowed me to take risks and I always knew I'd be supported," he said. " Baz Luhrmann , thank you for believing in me. The greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr. Tom Hanks , thank you."

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in "Elvis" Warner Bros.

"I gotta thank Denzel Washington , thank you for your kindness and your generosity for championing me when you didn't have to," he continued. "I am forever grateful to you."

Butler thanked Elvis Presley 's family , telling the icon's daughter Lisa Marie Presley and ex-wife Priscilla Presley , " I love you forever."

When the walk-off music began to play, Butler joked, "You can at least play 'Suspicious Minds' or something!"

He thanked his family, including his sister, who attended the ceremony with him and his dad at home, adding, "I want to thank my mom who I know is watching over me right now. And to Elvis Presley himself, you are an icon and a rebel and I love you so much."

