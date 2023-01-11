New video of Brian Walshe taken in Norwell one day after his wife vanished

NORWELL, Mass. — Two days before Brian Walshe reported his wife Ana missing, cameras captured him at Press Juice Bar in Norwell about a 20-minute drive from his and Ana’s home. The juice bar owner says Walshe bought kid smoothies.

A man from Cohasset says his children used to play with the Walshe children. He can’t believe the circumstances surrounding their mother’s disappearance.

“First of all, it was a shock. She was a very nice person, very giving person and a very hard-working person,” says the Cohasset resident.

Nearly a week after Brian’s visit to Press Juice Bar, he was charged with misleading police during the investigation into Ana’s disappearance.

“He was a nice guy it seemed to me. He was easy to talk to. He was a bit mysterious. I didn’t quite understand what he did,” says the Cohasset resident.

What Boston 25 News does know about Brian Walshe is the mounting evidence law enforcement has discovered against him in the week since Ana was last seen.

“I understand there was a knife found with blood on it. I believe that might be her blood obviously. I didn’t see anything happening that would indicate there would be violence in any way,” says the Cohasset resident.

Brian remains behind bars on $500,000 bond while it’s been more than a week since anyone has seen Ana. The Cohasset resident says he’s not hopeful this story has a happy ending.

“That is something really so sad and also three children without both parents will be gone,” says the Cohasset resident.

No word on when or if the extended family will take care of the Walshe children. At this point, they are in the care of state custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

