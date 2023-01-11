ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

New video of Brian Walshe taken in Norwell one day after his wife vanished

By Brea Douglas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clArB_0kAO8G0000

NORWELL, Mass. — Two days before Brian Walshe reported his wife Ana missing, cameras captured him at Press Juice Bar in Norwell about a 20-minute drive from his and Ana’s home. The juice bar owner says Walshe bought kid smoothies.

A man from Cohasset says his children used to play with the Walshe children. He can’t believe the circumstances surrounding their mother’s disappearance.

“First of all, it was a shock. She was a very nice person, very giving person and a very hard-working person,” says the Cohasset resident.

Nearly a week after Brian’s visit to Press Juice Bar, he was charged with misleading police during the investigation into Ana’s disappearance.

“He was a nice guy it seemed to me. He was easy to talk to. He was a bit mysterious. I didn’t quite understand what he did,” says the Cohasset resident.

What Boston 25 News does know about Brian Walshe is the mounting evidence law enforcement has discovered against him in the week since Ana was last seen.

“I understand there was a knife found with blood on it. I believe that might be her blood obviously. I didn’t see anything happening that would indicate there would be violence in any way,” says the Cohasset resident.

Brian remains behind bars on $500,000 bond while it’s been more than a week since anyone has seen Ana. The Cohasset resident says he’s not hopeful this story has a happy ending.

“That is something really so sad and also three children without both parents will be gone,” says the Cohasset resident.

No word on when or if the extended family will take care of the Walshe children. At this point, they are in the care of state custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Kaysox 27
1d ago

Crazy yet not surprising how with every new article and day more info on how much of a scummy person he is comes out. Sad the kids are in state care and not with any family at the moment. Hopefully some one in the extended family steps up to take them. Too much at once for those kids having mom go missing, dad goes to jail(oh well) and now they're in a strange environment. Hope the kids get through this horrible ordeal and are ok someday.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports

Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
New York Post

Brian Walshe captured on video buying smoothies day after wife Ana Walshe vanished

New video has emerged of the Massachusetts dad charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance — buying smoothies for their kids the day after she vanished. Brian Walshe is seen pacing at the Press Juice Bar in Norwell, about a 20-minute drive from the couple’s home in Cohasett, the footage posted by WHDH shows. He was at the store on Jan. 2, a day after his wife, Ana Walshe, was last seen and two days before he reported her missing. “It was kind of busy — I was just making stuff so I didn’t really have an interaction with him,” store manager Hannah...
NORWELL, MA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say

A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks

Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

Possible evidence tested in case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET − Investigators are testing several pieces of potential evidence gathered Monday in connection with the search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who hasn't been seen since New Year’s Day. “Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Baby among 3 wounded in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three people, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting in Worcester late Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. found a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy