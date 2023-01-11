Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reeling from the death of head coach Mike Leach in December, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were still rolling at full force to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Facing the Illinois Fighting Illini for the third time in history, the series between these two teams was tied 1-1, and Mississippi State was looking to make it 2-1. As Mike Leach was known as “the Pirate,” it seemed fitting that the ReliaQuest Bowl was played in Raymond James Stadium, where a giant life-sized pirate ship is displayed. The game started very slow, with no points being scored by either team until late in the second quarter. Illinois led at the half 7-3. In the third quarter, Illinois kicked a 52-yard field goal to increase their lead to 10-3. This wouldn’t last long, however, when, 6 seconds into the fourth quarter, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw his 35th touchdown of the year and 82nd of his career. Bulldog kicker kicked a 27-yard field goal in the last 4 seconds of the game to increase the MS State lead to 13-10. In the last 3 seconds of the game, Illinois ran a play that could’ve got them a score. However, while throwing the ball from player to player, one Illini dropped the ball into the hands of Bulldog cornerback Marcus Bank, who ran the ball back 60 yards for a touchdown, a Mississippi State 19-10 win, and an appropriate send-off for Coach Leach.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO