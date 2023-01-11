ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Four-Star '24 OL Brandon Baker planning several spring/summer visits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker plans to be busy this off-season but is in no hurry to make a decision. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
The Spun

SEC School Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma Athletics Figure

Mississippi State is reportedly targeting Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon as the school's new athletic director, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. No deal is finalized, but Selmon is set to visit with the school in Starkville on Thursday. Selmon, 37, would become the ...
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires

Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
mageenews.com

TCU Falls to Georgia in National Championship, While MS State and LSU Rock Their Bowl Games

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reeling from the death of head coach Mike Leach in December, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were still rolling at full force to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Facing the Illinois Fighting Illini for the third time in history, the series between these two teams was tied 1-1, and Mississippi State was looking to make it 2-1. As Mike Leach was known as “the Pirate,” it seemed fitting that the ReliaQuest Bowl was played in Raymond James Stadium, where a giant life-sized pirate ship is displayed. The game started very slow, with no points being scored by either team until late in the second quarter. Illinois led at the half 7-3. In the third quarter, Illinois kicked a 52-yard field goal to increase their lead to 10-3. This wouldn’t last long, however, when, 6 seconds into the fourth quarter, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw his 35th touchdown of the year and 82nd of his career. Bulldog kicker kicked a 27-yard field goal in the last 4 seconds of the game to increase the MS State lead to 13-10. In the last 3 seconds of the game, Illinois ran a play that could’ve got them a score. However, while throwing the ball from player to player, one Illini dropped the ball into the hands of Bulldog cornerback Marcus Bank, who ran the ball back 60 yards for a touchdown, a Mississippi State 19-10 win, and an appropriate send-off for Coach Leach.
mageenews.com

Mississippi State Unveils 2023-24 Football Schedule

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Bulldogs Athletics has released the schedule for their 2023-24 football season, with some great matchups in the upcoming season. With leadership under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the memories of two fellow Bulldogs they lost in 2022, offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland and head coach Mike Leach, alive in Starkville.




