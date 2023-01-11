Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
Former Mississippi State RB Ke'Travion Hargrove Announces Transfer Destination
Ex-Bulldogs running back Ke'Travion Hargrove announced where he was headed next Thursday.
Four-Star '24 OL Brandon Baker planning several spring/summer visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker plans to be busy this off-season but is in no hurry to make a decision. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
Former USC WR CJ Williams is headed to Wisconsin, breaks down his decision
Former USC wideout C.J. Williams announced he’ll be transferring in to Wisconsin. Williams officially visited the Badgers over the weekend and said everything about the place just felt right for him. He planned to take a few more trips this coming weekend but decided to shut things down. “I’m...
SEC School Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma Athletics Figure
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon as the school's new athletic director, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. No deal is finalized, but Selmon is set to visit with the school in Starkville on Thursday. Selmon, 37, would become the ...
Talkin' Dawgs: Athletics Director, Offensive Coordinator bring more news to Bulldog Athletics
Mississippi State fans everywhere have been clamoring for news and a resolution on the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator as well as the school’s next Director of Athletics. It looks like both are on the verge of being final. Thursday brought news that MSU has hired Appalachian State offensive coordinator...
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from USC Trojans
Recruiting news has been overwhelmingly positive for the USC Trojans over the past few months. Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff assembled a top-10 2023 recruiting class and are currently working on a top-five transfer portal haul. But in the past eight days, USC has experienced a pair of ...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires
Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
Turnovers cost Colorado, Buffaloes lose at Southern Cal by seven, 68-61
Colorado’s old friend, the turnover, paid them a visit in their 68-61 loss to USC Thursday night, wasting a career night from sophomore center Lawson Lovering. The Buffaloes came up empty on 31 possessions, 22 on turnovers alone. They picked up seven before they put five points on the scoreboard.
mageenews.com
TCU Falls to Georgia in National Championship, While MS State and LSU Rock Their Bowl Games
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reeling from the death of head coach Mike Leach in December, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were still rolling at full force to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Facing the Illinois Fighting Illini for the third time in history, the series between these two teams was tied 1-1, and Mississippi State was looking to make it 2-1. As Mike Leach was known as “the Pirate,” it seemed fitting that the ReliaQuest Bowl was played in Raymond James Stadium, where a giant life-sized pirate ship is displayed. The game started very slow, with no points being scored by either team until late in the second quarter. Illinois led at the half 7-3. In the third quarter, Illinois kicked a 52-yard field goal to increase their lead to 10-3. This wouldn’t last long, however, when, 6 seconds into the fourth quarter, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw his 35th touchdown of the year and 82nd of his career. Bulldog kicker kicked a 27-yard field goal in the last 4 seconds of the game to increase the MS State lead to 13-10. In the last 3 seconds of the game, Illinois ran a play that could’ve got them a score. However, while throwing the ball from player to player, one Illini dropped the ball into the hands of Bulldog cornerback Marcus Bank, who ran the ball back 60 yards for a touchdown, a Mississippi State 19-10 win, and an appropriate send-off for Coach Leach.
UCLA Systematically Takes Apart the Utes
UCLA's offense sputtered to start the game, but a very good defense, eventually good offensive execution and a great veteran point guard was too much for the undermanned Utes...
mageenews.com
Mississippi State Unveils 2023-24 Football Schedule
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Bulldogs Athletics has released the schedule for their 2023-24 football season, with some great matchups in the upcoming season. With leadership under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the memories of two fellow Bulldogs they lost in 2022, offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland and head coach Mike Leach, alive in Starkville.
Beer Prices at CFB National Championship Game Were Outrageous
Another reminder that the National Championship game should never be held at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0