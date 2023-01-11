Read full article on original website
cram it clowny
1d ago
And yet our food still contains preservatives colorings and other’s chemicals that can cause cancer. They’ve been in food for many years
7
E-Man
14h ago
And everyone of you democrat voters keep saying that you didn’t vote for a dictatorship democratic government. What exactly do you call what your dictatorship democratic government is doing ?
5
Robert Mehm
2d ago
Leftist only care about science when it can be twisted to back their narrative
11
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions lottery went without a jackpot winner for the 25th drawing in a row Tuesday after no tickets matched the six winning numbers. Sixteen tickets matched five numbers.
What the Potential Ban on Gas Stoves Means If You Have One
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering whether to regulate gas stoves due to health concerns from indoor air pollution.
'Rules for thee': First lady roasted online for cooking on gas stove the Biden admin is looking to ban
An old photo posted by first lady Jill Biden on Twitter showing her using a gas stove to cook has gone viral after reports the Biden administration could be banning the appliance.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents
According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash
It’s getting hot in here. A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants. Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet. Trumka — the son of late AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka — later clarified that any new regulation would only pertain to new appliances after he was...
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Comments / 29