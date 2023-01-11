ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Is Officially Out in the World. But Where Do the Sussexes Go from Here?

By Rachel Bowie
 2 days ago

Justin Tallis/Getty Images

I’ve been a royal watcher for decades; co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast with Roberta Fiorito for three years. Even I wasn’t expecting the range of truth bombs Prince Harry selected to drop in his new memoir Spare , out today.

By now, you’d have to have been living under a rock to have missed the drama: What was set to be a highly orchestrated book release was usurped by a New York journalist getting their hands on a leaked copy early. Immediately following, a Spanish bookstore broke the embargo and sold copies early, sparking a frenzy. As royal reporters the world over raced to translate, the sheer volume of headlines caused me to do something that surprised me: I looked away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIxwp_0kAO86Fz00

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

I wanted to wait for the book to come out, to read it in full, to hear the context behind each and every one of Harry’s revelations. Come on, there had to be a reason he was sharing details such as his frostbitten, well, you know , at Prince William & Kate Middleton’s wedding and comparing family hairlines. Not to mention the more shocking claims like the physical altercation he got into with his brother back in 2019 and his stepmother Camilla Parker-Bowles’s sinister-sounding role in feeding the tabloids.

What’s more, I wanted to hear Harry’s own voice as he was interviewed about the claims he’s made—first in a sit-down with ITV’s Tom Bradby (the man who famously asked Meghan Markle, “Are you OK?” while the couple was on a royal tour in Africa), then Anderson Cooper, Michael Strahan and Stephen Colbert.

Now, book in hand and TV interviews (mostly) behind me, I realize the question I’m largely seeking the answer to as I digest it all: With Harry’s story officially out in the world, what’s next?

Harry’s not the first royal to write a tell-all, after all. We’ve seen the aftermath of books like this before—most impactfully the ones published by Harry’s own parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUzDY_0kAO86Fz00

Tim Graham/Getty Images

In Princess Diana’s case, her assistance with Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story in 1992 (which was only revealed after her death in 1997) expedited the path to her separation from Prince Charles, a situation that was worsened still by her sit-down with the BBC’s Martin Bashir for their Panorama program in 1995. Yes, that interview was obtained under false pretenses, but the consequences for truth-telling from Diana were severe—Queen Elizabeth mandated her divorce from Charles, she lost her royal security and found herself being aggressively pursued by paparazzi one fateful night in a Paris tunnel, which ultimately cost her her life.

Charles’s own royal tell-all, the result of a sit-down with journalist Jonathan Dimbleby in 1994, had its own—but decidedly less devastating—result. His candor about his affair with Camilla was received poorly (duh) and, as Harry confirms in his book, resulted in decades of public image rehabilitation, often at the sacrifice of other family members. Now, as king, Charles continues to have to prove himself worthy of the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jusMZ_0kAO86Fz00

Netflix

All that said, Harry is in a unique position as he charts his post-memoir path. He lives in California now with his wife Meghan Markle and their babies Archie and Lili. He’s still in line to the throne, but with no real impact ever since William and Kate had kids. For all intents and purposes (and as illustrated visually in the docuseries), royal life is in the rear-view mirror. Or is it?

In his TV sit-down with Strahan , Harry made it clear to that he still very much believes in the monarchy, adding that there’s absolutely a place for it in the 21st century as long as it modernizes. (His assertion is that they’ve got quite a bit of work to do when it comes to their unconscious bias, although he did questionably walk back his comments about racism in regard to Archie’s skin tone.)

Then, an even bigger reveal in his chat with Bradby: Yes, he wants accountability from his family, but ultimately reconciliation . That in itself, Harry said, “would be wonderful for us, but it would be fantastic for them as well.” An olive branch? Harry keeping his royal options open with a veiled reminder of the benefits to both sides? Reading between the lines, I’d say the palace doors haven’t slammed shut…yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ygml_0kAO86Fz00

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

How his family receives the book will likely be what charts his future path. So far, the verdict has been silence, although there have been a handful of stories citing unconfirmed royal sources popping up—exactly what Harry rails against in his book. Given the deeply personal nature of his revelations, forgiveness feels a long way off. (Reminder: Charles, William and Kate aren’t in a position to go on the record to share their perspective.) Still, his invitation to the coronation has yet to be publicly rescinded.

One of Harry’s claims is that his family never bothered to listen to his perspective on the treatment of his wife and son ahead of his exit in January 2020. Post-memoir, I’d like to think they’re listening now. The coming months provide plenty of opportunity for outreach and work to be done.

Critics of Harry say that he’s trying to have his cake and eat it, too—he can’t reap the benefits and privileges of his royal title and simultaneously tear the monarchy down.

That’s where the question remains: Will the publication of Harry’s memoir be the end of the royal revelations and a true (and private) opportunity for healing to begin? Will the Sussexes focus on their work and the path forward—things like Meghan’s podcast Archetypes or Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus , about the Invictus Games? Royal time will tell. (It is worth mentioning that Spare is reported to be part of a four-book deal with Penguin Random House.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB2XI_0kAO86Fz00

Georges de Keerle/Getty Images

In the meantime, I’ll continue to root for him and his family, both immediate and extended, but also to stay optimistic that Harry can achieve the one thing he says—much like his mother Diana—he so desperately craves: peace.

The Biggest Takeaway from Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Interviews, According to Our Royal Expert

Related
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
The List

Royal Insiders Claim Prince Harry Sealed His Fate With Father's Coronation

In 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced that he was penning a memoir in hopes of showing readers "that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" (via People). However, the startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" that were leaked pre-publication suggest that his motives were less about connecting with his public than in airing his grievances against his family. Even staunch Team Harry fans are wondering why he chose to spill so much royal tea. In addition to his own confessions about drug use as a teen and his reaction to his mother's death, the prince reportedly details a physical fight he had with Prince William in which he alleges his brother knocked him to the floor in a fit of rage over Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
