ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Pet of the week: Meet the adoptable players of the Puppy Bowl 2023

Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE
pethelpful.com

Farmer's Reaction to Goat's Surprise Babies Is Everything

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @longvalleyacres woke up to one of life's greatest surprises and we're absolutely here for it. She had a feeling one of her mama goats was very close to labor, although she wasn't expecting it this particular day.
a-z-animals.com

This Rooster Thought He Was Tougher Than a Chihuahua

Some life decisions are better than others. This one, made by an over-confident rooster, was not one of the best. This cranky bird decided that he did not like the presence of this little dog in what he considered to be ‘his’ yard and soon realized that he had made a mistake!
petpress.net

Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet

Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
Outsider.com

Nightmarish Mountain Lion Shriek Causes Cop to Immediately Bolt: LISTEN

Yes, mountain lions scream. And yes, it is one of the most blood-curdling sounds in nature, as this wild footage from a police cam shows. Not much else is known of this incident, but what else do you need to know? In an incredible capture, a police officer is seen recoiling from a horrifying scream as it echoes out from a pitch black forest. Armed with is flashlight, the officer flinches, then turns tail after hearing what could also be described as the shriek of death itself.
pethelpful.com

Mama Pit Bull's Love for Her One-and-Only Baby Is So Touching

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A mother's love is unlike any other bond a person can experience, and now this pit bull mama knows the feeling. Her owner and rescuer, @ericaroslyn, didn't even know that this pup was pregnant when she was rescued! Despite the surprise, everyone is happy and healthy following the arrival of the little one...who looks exactly like mama!
pethelpful.com

Kitty at LA Cat Cafe Who's Been Waiting 160 Days to Be Adopted Is Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's always so heartbreaking to see a cat waiting to be paid attention to, or petted, or adopted. TikTok account holder and cat cafe @Crumbs_Whiskers recently posted a video of a beautiful tabby cat named Rose who has been waiting a long 160 days to find a home.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Raccoon's Cozy Reaction to Warm Pajamas Is Making Everyone Smile

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As nice as it may be to have a break from long, hot summers, wintertime comes with its own set of challenges. Staying warm, of course, is at the top of the list. It's just as much of an effort for Crystal the rescued raccoon to stay warm as it is for any of us, so we feel cozy just looking at the solution her mom came up with.
Upworthy

Wife greets returning military husband with garden hose and it's so hilarious

The premise is as follows: a loving wife adoringly surprises her dear husband upon his return from the military with a water hose. A raging battle of the hoses and water guns ensued. A viral Reddit video that is now winning hearts on the internet and leaving people in stitches is the perfect illustration of a fun welcome back home for your military husband. The video begins with a note stuck o the door which reads, "Welcome back home. Choose your weapon very carefully. Good luck".
DogTime

Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog

Chilli the Shih Tzu didn’t have the easiest start to life. A member of the public found her tied to a van at a garage sale when she was just six weeks old, and too young to be away from her mother. Fortunately, they told the authorities, and the RSPCA rescued the poor pup, along […] The post Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy