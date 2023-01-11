Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG
The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
The Ringer
The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer
For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
Sports World Reacts To The Megan Rapinoe Announcement
USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe is staying with OL Reign through the 2023 NWSL season. The club officially announced their latest agreement on Wednesday. It's fitting that OL Reign announced the move today. After all, it's the 10th anniversary of her joining the team. As you'd expect, Rapinoe ...
LAFC reloads roster as it prepares to chase more trophies than any other MLS team
Reigning MLS champion LAFC is eager to defend its title and earn more hardware during what could be the most demanding schedule in the league.
Inter Miami signs Argentine back Franco Negri, finalizing deal for forward Josef Martinez
Inter Miami continued to build its 2023 roster with the signing of Argentine left back Franco Negri.
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
game-news24.com
Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
Yardbarker
Lionel Scaloni Lays Ground Work for Messi to Play 2026 World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the last for Lionel Messi, as the 35-year-old capped off by riding into the sunset and winning the trophy that has long eluded him. Messi isn’t retired from international football as he’ll suit up for Argentina and the Paris Saint-Germain star is likely to feature in the 2024 Copa America. Nonetheless, the manager for La Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni, believes the veteran forward can play in the 2026 World Cup.
Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season
SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. “I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement. Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.
U.S. women's soccer tries to overcome its past lack of diversity
While the U.S. women's national soccer team has steadily become more representative, players say there's still work to be done. That means ensuring young women of color feel included in the sport.
Nottingham Forest have received an offer from MLS side Minnesota United for striker Hwang Ui-Jo
Nottingham Forest forward Hwang Ui-Jo is subject to interest from MLS side Minnesota United. The Loons have made an offer to the Premier League club and would like to take him on a permanent basis.
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
How to Watch the IIHF Women’s World U-18 Championship Quarterfinals - Sweden v. Slovakia, Finland v. Czechia | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following an exciting preliminary round at this year’s IIHF Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championships, four countries have the chance to win their way into the semifinals on Thursday. Watch women’s hockey on ESPN+. SWEDEN vs. SLOVAKIA. When: Thursday, January 12. Where: Ostersund Arena (Ostersund, Sweden) Time: 10...
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (2), 6-3. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal...
