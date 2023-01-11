ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG

The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €‎40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
The Ringer

The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer

For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Megan Rapinoe Announcement

USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe is staying with OL Reign through the 2023 NWSL season. The club officially announced their latest agreement on Wednesday. It's fitting that OL Reign announced the move today. After all, it's the 10th anniversary of her joining the team. As you'd expect, Rapinoe ...
game-news24.com

Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
Yardbarker

Lionel Scaloni Lays Ground Work for Messi to Play 2026 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the last for Lionel Messi, as the 35-year-old capped off by riding into the sunset and winning the trophy that has long eluded him. Messi isn’t retired from international football as he’ll suit up for Argentina and the Paris Saint-Germain star is likely to feature in the 2024 Copa America. Nonetheless, the manager for La Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni, believes the veteran forward can play in the 2026 World Cup.
The Associated Press

Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. “I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement. Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.
SEATTLE, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (2), 6-3. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal...

