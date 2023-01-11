Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
fox4news.com
1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
Wylie area kitchen fire causes $15k in damages
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie family home caught fire Tuesday night, causing $15,000 in damages. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a call of a fire in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace. In a press release, AFD said smoke billowed through the home’s windows. With a fire […]
hppr.org
Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas
An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
fox4news.com
Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning. The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee. The fire was reported just after 1:15...
'It didn't give us no time': Residents describe jumping from windows as fire rips through apartment building
DALLAS — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at an apartment complex that sent some tenants jumping from windows to safety. The fire happened around 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday at the Las Lomas Apartments on Stoneport Drive in Dallas. “I heard some hollering and screaming so...
Car smashes into Denton apartment, lots of damage but no injuries
There’s a big mess to clean up at a Denton apartment building where a car veered out of control Monday – crashing into the living room of one unit at the complex on Carroll Boulevard a few blocks from the UNT campus.
Great American Cookies Bakes Up New Garland Location
The dessert chain’s claim to fame is creating the Original Cookie Cake which dates all the way back to 1977
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
15-year-old Christian placed in adoptive home after family sees Wednesday's Child segment
DALLAS — As we celebrate a new year, we look forward to the promise of a new beginning and the opportunity to be happy! One of our goals here at WFAA is to find a loving home for the foster children who tell us they feel alone. And we're...
fox4news.com
Man escaped jail twice before stealing vehicles, leading authorities on chase in North Texas, police say
FRISCO, Texas - New details have been released about two escaped inmates from Oklahoma who are accused of committing violent crimes in Frisco before ending up in jail in another state. Authorities said one of those inmates escaped jail again and ended up back in North Texas, where he committed...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
WATCH: This North Texas pet groomer might be your dog’s new favorite spa day
DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome to your dog’s new favorite spa day. Whether you have a little pup or an enormous one-year-old, Petbar Boutique in Lakewood has everything you need all under one roof. “We consider ourselves everything cleaning and cutting that has to do with your dog. This...
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
CandysDirt.com
This M Streets High Tudor Has Love Baked In
Mr. Wylie Holt often smelled of bread. The longtime route salesman for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery — 20 years, in fact — probably couldn’t help spending some time on the bakery floor, seeing up close and personal the product he proudly sold to area grocery stores and local marts. When the old Mrs. Baird’s plant was built in 1928, Roland Baird insisted on large plate glass windows “to allow those who pass to see the bread in the making from dough to finished product.” This was before the Mockingbird plant was built in 1953, just a mile from Mr. Holt’s home on Monticello. That home is this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters.
WFAA
'Don’t go, Bob': Man survives sudden cardiac arrest in Dallas church
A pulmonologist sitting just feet away used CPR and an AED to revive Bob Richardson. But doctors say it doesn’t take a medical degree to save a life.
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
