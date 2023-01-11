ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

fox4news.com

1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wylie area kitchen fire causes $15k in damages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie family home caught fire Tuesday night, causing $15,000 in damages. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a call of a fire in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace. In a press release, AFD said smoke billowed through the home’s windows. With a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
hppr.org

Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas

An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning. The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee. The fire was reported just after 1:15...
FORT WORTH, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
CandysDirt.com

This M Streets High Tudor Has Love Baked In

Mr. Wylie Holt often smelled of bread. The longtime route salesman for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery — 20 years, in fact — probably couldn’t help spending some time on the bakery floor, seeing up close and personal the product he proudly sold to area grocery stores and local marts. When the old Mrs. Baird’s plant was built in 1928, Roland Baird insisted on large plate glass windows “to allow those who pass to see the bread in the making from dough to finished product.” This was before the Mockingbird plant was built in 1953, just a mile from Mr. Holt’s home on Monticello. That home is this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters.
DALLAS, TX

