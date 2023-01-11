Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King celebration is Sunday
Jerusalem Second Baptist Church in Urbana will host the Champaign County Ministerial Alliance’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. Historically, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the third Monday of January commemorating Dr. King’s birthday. That day was celebrated for the first time on Jan. 20, 1986. Urbana’s celebration takes place this year one day before our national holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.
Hesses to mark 60th anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963. Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were...
