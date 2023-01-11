Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
The future of downtown Lakeland's Munn Park
Would you rather see a fully-enclosed dog park, pod swings, or giant chess in our town square? The city is still taking input — keep reading for renderings.
fox13news.com
Lakeland developer wants to turn former chapel into bar
The owners of the Federal Bar in downtown Lakeland, which closed last year, want to turn the chapel into a space for events during the week and a bar on weekends. But the project is not being resurrected without a struggle.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Bay News 9
Lakeland's Munn Park to get makeover
LAKELAND, Fla. — Munn Park in downtown Lakeland will soon get a makeover as the city looks to extend its pedestrian-friendly streets to what it calls its “town square.”. Some business owners are looking forward to the makeover. The city will hold two public forums — Tuesday from...
ABC Action News
Tampa Councilman wants change after more complaints about city water project
TAMPA, Fla. — For Ozzie Oliveira, Tuesday should have been a good day. He was poised to make a sale at his used car lot — Ready 2 Go Motors — on North Florida Avenue in South Seminole Heights. Instead, when he turned the corner to his...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents voice concerns over school boundary changes during first community meeting
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County school leaders kicked off a series of community meetings Monday for parents who have questions and concerns about the district's school boundary re-zoning plans. The first two of 10 meetings this week took place Monday evening at Middleton and Plant City high schools. "This is...
fox13news.com
Downtown St. Pete road project to bring pedestrian safety improvements
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation and the City of St. Petersburg are working on pedestrian safety improvements in downtown. The project started this week, and crews are building curb bulb-outs at 10 intersections along 4th Street between 5th Avenue North and 5th...
Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive
Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
fox13news.com
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
mynews13.com
Black Lives Matter group calls for legal action against 4 Lakeland officers
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Black Lives Matter group of Polk County is calling for the resignation of four Lakeland police officers and the city’s police chief after a traffic stop caught on video got violent. What You Need To Know. Antwan Glover was tased, hit in face during...
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
usf.edu
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
fox13news.com
Manatee commissioners want to discuss bringing back Confederate monument taken down five years ago
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County commissioners want to discuss bringing back the county's civil war Confederate memorial. "My desire is to see it repaired and returned to its original location," said Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge. Van Ostenbridge is not alone, and it's a discussion a majority of Manatee commissioners...
fox13news.com
Tampa lights up in blue to support law enforcement
Downtown Tampa was lit up in blue on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day when people are encouraged to thank the men and women who protect and serve the community.
polk.edu
Polk State Education grad finds ‘home’ where she interned at Chain of Lakes Elementary
Returning to school after nearly a decade with a family and a full-time job can be scary. Kimberly McBride added that the scariest part is wondering whether one will achieve their career goals after graduation. “You don’t feel like that going to Polk State College,” said McBride, who graduated in...
Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to...
FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Lake County man claims winning $1 million scratch-off ticket
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. Liem Le, of Clermont, purchased the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 16431 State Road 50 in Clermont. See map of store location below:. On Wednesday, Le...
Comments / 0