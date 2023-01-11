ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

Kansas political leaders attend judicial review

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of congress were in attendance, along with Attorney General Kris Kobach, and other members of the state government to watch the State Judicial Review. Chief Justice Marla Luckert spoke about the goals and aspirations that the Kansas Judicial Branch has set for itself to accomplish in the future. “The Kansas Judicial […]
KAKE TV

State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
KAKE TV

School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
KAKE TV

Kansas governor COVID test was a false positive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly's office confirms that her COVID test was a “false positive." Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her office said Tuesday. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms," Kelly's office said in a statement....
KAKE TV

Kansas governor tests positive for COVID-19 day after inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her office said Tuesday. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms," Kelly's office said in a statement. "This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
abc17news.com

Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
northeastnews.net

Kansas Statehood dates to First Territorial Capitol

This week’s Historic postcard is a C.T. American Art Blue-Sky postcard published by E.D. Zellner of Junction City, Kan., showing the first Territorial Capitol Building, now located on the Fort Riley Army Post. The building itself was built in 1855 during the Bleeding Kansas era prior to the American...
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KWCH.com

Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KAKE TV

Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
kcur.org

How Kansas is becoming more divided

Kansas Democrats won new House seats in the state's most populated county last fall. Regardless of these wins, though, Republicans continued to dominate in the rural counties. The Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports on the widening urban-rural divide in Kansas. A new law that took effect this month seeks...
