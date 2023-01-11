Read full article on original website
Newsom, other local officials gather in Santa Barbara to support tri-county’s efforts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected officials were in Santa Barbara to support work underway that has made a difference following Jan. 9’s unprecedented storm and express the need to locals to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected. Newsom, Rep. Salud Carbajal, Senators Monique Limon and Gregg...
Jordano’s Foodservice expands Goleta footprint
Goleta-based Jordano’s Foodservice, a family-owned broad line foodservice distributor, announced Jan. 11 that the company has increased its cooler distribution center. With the additional 27,000 square feet of cooler space, Jordano’s will be adding — bringing its total to nearly 140,000 square feet — the company will be expanding its presence in the region for the first time in about 30 years, Patrick Day, Jordano’s general manager told the Business Times.
Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast
Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
Barsky becomes first female athletic director in UCSB history
Kelly Barsky always dreamed of growing up to be an educator. In 2023, she’s not only that but so much more — a true inspiration for women in the world of sports. On Jan. 3, UC Santa Barbara made a historic hire, naming Barsky as the new director of athletics, and in doing so, becoming the female athletic director in the school’s history.
