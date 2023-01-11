While they surged over the holidays, AAA expects gas prices across Florida to drop in the coming days. AAA released a report this week showing the average gallon of gas in Florida cost $3.30 on Sunday, up from $3.24 a gallon at the start of last week and above the national average of $3.28 a gallon. However, AAA noted that the “state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO