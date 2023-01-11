ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMBB

Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WVNews

SE Missouri 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71

LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-11) Burrell 8-13 0-1 17, Ware 2-6 0-0 4, Childs 6-11 4-4 22, Tracey 1-5 2-2 4, Trimble 2-6 2-2 6, Cole 7-12 3-4 18, Williams 0-4 0-2 0, Lemovou 0-0 0-0 0, Wampler-Foust 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-15 71.
MISSOURI STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

The 13 Highest Rated Community Colleges In Florida

Tuition for universities have become insanely high, even for in-state students. So many high school graduates are opting to spend their first few undergrad years at community colleges. There are a couple of no-brainer reasons why students are making the switch. First, it’s helping them save thousands on tuition for the same courses. Secondly, they get to skip the stress of making the perfect college application since community colleges have 100% admission rates. In this post, we highlighted the 13 highest-rated community colleges in Florida. Some are right here in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.
ALABAMA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
riverbendnews.org

FLHSMV announces new Florida specialty license plate

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the Gadsden Flag specialty license plate has been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plate are able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase the new plate are advised to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure stock is available.
FLORIDA STATE

