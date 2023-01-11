Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Gators News: Another new commitment via portal, Rashada drama
The Florida Gators have been busy in the transfer portal as they try and replace several departing players to replenish the roster for 2023. Over the weekend the Gators had multiple recruits on campus from the portal and Deuce Spurlock from Michigan committed on Sunday. Florida missed out on edge...
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponentsSept. 2 at Utah Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Sept. 30 at Kentucky Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Oct. 14 at South Carolina Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Nov. 11 at ...
Former Miami Commitment Jaden Rashada Has Not Enrolled at Florida
Jaden Rashada has not yet enrolled with the Florida Gators.
Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
WVNews
SE Missouri 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71
LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-11) Burrell 8-13 0-1 17, Ware 2-6 0-0 4, Childs 6-11 4-4 22, Tracey 1-5 2-2 4, Trimble 2-6 2-2 6, Cole 7-12 3-4 18, Williams 0-4 0-2 0, Lemovou 0-0 0-0 0, Wampler-Foust 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-15 71.
FHSAA Football: What we know about a potential Open Division and what it would have looked like in 2022
Last year, Metro and Suburban football classes made its debut. If Florida High School Athletic Association Executive Director Craig Damon has his way, the next major change will be the Open Division. ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Florida
Florida is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Florida!
995qyk.com
The 13 Highest Rated Community Colleges In Florida
Tuition for universities have become insanely high, even for in-state students. So many high school graduates are opting to spend their first few undergrad years at community colleges. There are a couple of no-brainer reasons why students are making the switch. First, it’s helping them save thousands on tuition for the same courses. Secondly, they get to skip the stress of making the perfect college application since community colleges have 100% admission rates. In this post, we highlighted the 13 highest-rated community colleges in Florida. Some are right here in the Tampa Bay area.
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Florida lottery games
Quite a few Floridians have made their fortune after finding winning scratch-off tickets from the Florida Lottery.
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
WVNews
Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property
Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 On Cashword Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket From Circle K
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Liem Le, 65, of Clermont, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. Le purchased his winning
riverbendnews.org
FLHSMV announces new Florida specialty license plate
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the Gadsden Flag specialty license plate has been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plate are able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase the new plate are advised to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure stock is available.
Comments / 0