Household items break all the time, but in an effort to keep those items out of the landfill and help people gain valuable repair skills, Hennepin County offers a Fix-It Clinic once a month. The clinic is free and open to the public. People can bring in anything that they can carry for fixing from snow blowers to lamps and coats or dog toys that need mending. The volunteers will not only do their best to fix the item, but they’ll also walk the person through the process in hopes they gain the confidence to do some fixing on their own in their home. The next clinic is Saturday January 14th at the Southdale Library. It will run from noon to 4pm, but the cutoff for items is 3:30pm. February’s clinic will take place at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis on Sunday the 12th.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO