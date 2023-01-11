Read full article on original website
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 11, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $360 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 10 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize: 574 winners.
Two $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Ohio
While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday's drawing, two winning tickets scored a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18+9 MP= 3. The tickets were sold at The Party Pak, located...
Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature
On Jan. 4, 2022, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in...
Homemade moonshine could be legal in Ohio under bill introduced in Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday,...
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Gun sales, Progressive Field renovations among laundry list of lame duck bills to get Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than three dozen bills from last month’s lame-duck session into law, including measures to combat unemployment benefit fraud, prevent bans on gun sales during a riot, and provide millions for Progressive Field renovations. The bills signed by DeWine over the past...
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March. Some states have already stopped emergency allotments.
Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After more than hour behind closed doors, a bloc of Ohio Republicans led by state Rep. Derek Merrin, Monclova Twp., trooped through the Ohio Statehouse. The faction — thirty-odd lawmakers who wound up on the losing side of the House Speaker's race last week— climbed three floors and squeezed into the clerk's office.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Ohio lottery games
With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it's important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
