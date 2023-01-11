ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Two $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Ohio

While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday's drawing, two winning tickets scored a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18+9 MP= 3. The tickets were sold at The Party Pak, located...
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
FOX59

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
cleveland19.com

The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
