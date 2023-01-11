Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
Former USC WR CJ Williams is headed to Wisconsin, breaks down his decision
Former USC wideout C.J. Williams announced he’ll be transferring in to Wisconsin. Williams officially visited the Badgers over the weekend and said everything about the place just felt right for him. He planned to take a few more trips this coming weekend but decided to shut things down. “I’m...
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs
The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh issues statement on Kevin Warren's departure as B1G commissioner
B1G commissioner Kevin Warren shocked the college football world when he decided to leave for the Chicago Bears’ president and CEO job on Thursday. The job recently opened up when Ted Phillips retired. Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh issued a statement on the matter shortly after. “I’ve enjoyed...
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season
One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers land freshman All-American transfer
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
Five Teams Due for a Turnaround in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle
Logan Jones goes in-depth on five schools that could be due for a big turnaround in the 2024 recruiting cycle
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success
Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
wisportsheroics.com
Marquette surprising once again
One season ago the Marquette men’s basketball team was picked ninth in the Big East preseason coaches poll. The Golden Eagles surprised many by making the NCAA Tournament. The coaches didn’t learn. This season? You guessed it, Marquette was predicted to finish ninth. This year Marquette and coach Skaka SMart might not be satisfied just making the NCAA Tournament. After Saturday’s blowout win over Georgetown, the Golden Eagles are now 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the Big East.
swimswam.com
BU Earns Pair of Patriot League Wins With Sweep of Colgate
SCY (25 yards) BOSTON – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team posted a 147-91 victory over Colgate on Tuesday afternoon in its final Patriot League dual of the season. Junior Lara Mitchell. Ashley Scafetta and freshman Haley Newman won two races each and junior Sumi Cameron...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
CBS 58
A gift of gratitude: Brookfield East alumni surprise beloved history teacher
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield East High School alumni are proving the impact educators have on students long after the classroom. Hundreds of past students collaborated to give a beloved history teacher a surprise gift ahead of spring break. Patrick Coffey has taught world history at Brookfield East for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
