Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs

The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
MADISON, WI
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season

One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers land freshman All-American transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin

Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
CINCINNATI, OH
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Marquette surprising once again

One season ago the Marquette men’s basketball team was picked ninth in the Big East preseason coaches poll. The Golden Eagles surprised many by making the NCAA Tournament. The coaches didn’t learn. This season? You guessed it, Marquette was predicted to finish ninth. This year Marquette and coach Skaka SMart might not be satisfied just making the NCAA Tournament. After Saturday’s blowout win over Georgetown, the Golden Eagles are now 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the Big East.
MILWAUKEE, WI
swimswam.com

BU Earns Pair of Patriot League Wins With Sweep of Colgate

SCY (25 yards) BOSTON – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team posted a 147-91 victory over Colgate on Tuesday afternoon in its final Patriot League dual of the season. Junior Lara Mitchell. Ashley Scafetta and freshman Haley Newman won two races each and junior Sumi Cameron...
BOSTON, MA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI

